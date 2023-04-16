This week during the run-up to the Clásico Joven between Deportivo Cruz Azul and Club América, the media attention as usual was enough to cover the confrontation between the two teams that have had a strong rivalry in recent years.
On this occasion, one of the players from the sky-blue team did not deny whether he would play for the Eagles in the future and, as was to be expected, he drew attention among the fans who have seen that many players have worn both shirts going from the Machine to the Hail and vice versa.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In a recent interview, the reference point for the defensive defense of the sky-blue team said that if one day he had to sign with the Eagles, he would maintain his professionalism and do so, although he also stressed that he is very happy with his current club and would even like to retire there.
“I always talk about being a professional wherever I happen to be. I’m not saying that if I get an offer I’m going to leave. The truth is I’m very happy here, I love the club and the fans a lot. If it were up to me, I would retire here “, he assured.
It was also questioned escobarwas the confrontation against his former wardrobe partner, jonathan rodriguez, who is now part of the Eagles. Given this, Juan He assured that they continue to talk from time to time and he is aware that he is one of the best footballers of the rival team. However, he will surely face him with any other rival, just as he did in the Cup game for Mexico, where he was swept aggressively without fear.
“I continue to maintain a good relationship with him, we use to speak from time to time. For me he was a very good friend and partner. Now it’s my turn to play against him. We know he’s a very good player,” he said.
#Cruz #Azul #footballer #badly #signing #Club #América
Leave a Reply