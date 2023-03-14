Last Saturday the team Blue Cross returned to the path of victory by beating the Pumas by the slightest difference with a great goal from Alonso Escoboza. With this victory, the celestials reached 13 points and are positioned in 13th place in the competition.
It should be noted that in that match one of the most outstanding players was Julio Dominguezthe experienced defender has been the target of criticism for his most recent performances, however, he wants to continue in the group that saw him born as a professional footballer.
It was in an interview after the victory against the university students where “Cata” mentioned that he is still working to be able to renew his contract and be able to stay at the cement institution.
“My contract expires in June and I continue working, as always, all my life, which has given me the reward of being here. That decision will be made by the board, the president, obviously the coaching staff, as a whole, and I will continue working, they will decide what situation to take with me, if they do not make the best decision I am open for other things “he asserted.
On the other hand, Julio Domínguez spoke about the importance of continuing to play well in order to win games and have a better position in the general table for the next round of the Clausura.
“This is step by step, continue working day by day, the ups and downs are not good, our mentality is to fight the first four, it is a great step, there was a rebound and we have maintained that base of work and we are there fighting with one game less , the classification is in our hands and there are many games to go”sentenced.
At 35 years of age, Julio César Domínguez has played a total of 647 games, getting 17 goals and 14 assists.
