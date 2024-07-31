In the next few hours, Blue Cross will make its official debut in the Leagues Cupa tournament they arrive at as one of the main contenders for the title and where Martin Anselmi He hopes to be able to put together his ideal team for the Opening 2024.
Among the names in the squad that caught the eye, there was one central defender who, since the Argentine coach arrived, has been completely erased from the institution, so there is doubt about whether he will have minutes in this tournament.
It is worth remembering that Machine suffered the unexpected loss of Carlos Salcedo in the rear, but although they did not sign a nominal replacement, his place was apparently well covered by Luis Romowho has played a stellar role as the third central libero.
According to the journalist, Carlos Cordova in response to a follower’s express question, Carlos Vargas does NOT count for Martin Anselmiso its inclusion in the call for the Leagues Cup It could be due to anything, except that he will have important minutes with the team.
And the fact is that the cement footballer has barely played five official games with the first team of Blue Crossa club he joined at the beginning of 2023, after decent performances with Mazatlan FC; however, he never earned a place in The Ferris Wheel.
In fact, there is still the intention to place the Mexican defender in a club; however, after recovering from an injury in just these weeks, it seems complicated that Varguitas can get a decent team, so it is not expected that he will be able to earn a place in Machine.
Carlos Vargas He played as a centre-back in Mazatlan FChis last team, with which he played 62 games and established himself as a starting defender at just 22 years old, so until recently he was a promise emerging from the youth academy America.
In 2023, Blue Cross They paid around 1.5 million dollars for his signing; however, the investment has not paid off and now they are looking to place him with a team this summer.
