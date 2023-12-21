Liga MX released its schedule for the Clausura 2024 tournament. Cruz Azul had a disastrous 2023 and will seek to have a better performance next semester. For this, the cement board hired Iván Alonso as sports director and Martín Anselmi as sports director.
The Celeste Machine would add Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Cándido, Gabriel Fernández and Moisés Ramírez to its ranks for Clausura 2024.
Below we tell you what the Celeste Machine's calendar will be like for Clausura 2024: when it debuts, when it will play the Clásico Joven against América, as well as when it will face Pachuca, Tigres, Monterrey, Pumas and Chivas de Guadalajara.
La Maquina will begin its participation in the Clausura 2024 on Saturday, January 13 against Pachuca, one of its historical rivals.
On matchday 7, the cement producers will have a tough test when they host Tigres UANL. The duel is scheduled for Saturday, February 17.
A week later, on matchday 8, there will be a new edition of the Young Classic between Cruz Azul and América. The duel will take place on Saturday, February 24.
On Saturday, March 2, Cruz Azul will face Chivas de Guadalajara at the Akron Stadium.
On matchday 13, the Machine will visit the Estadio Olimpico Universitario to play against Pumas. The match will take place on Saturday, March 30.
On April 6, on matchday 14, the Cruz Azul team will host Monterrey.
The Machine's activity in the regular phase of the tournament will come to an end on April 27, when they visit Toluca at Nemesio Diez.
|
Working day
|
Rival
|
Stadium
|
Date
|
1
|
Pachuca
|
Azulgrana
|
January 13, 7:00 pm
|
2
|
FC Juarez
|
Olympic Benito Juarez
|
January 19, 9:00 p.m.
|
3
|
Mazatlan
|
Azulgrana
|
January 27, 5:00 p.m.
|
4
|
Tijuana
|
Azulgrana
|
January 30, 7:00 pm
|
5
|
Queretaro
|
Corrector
|
February 2, 7:00 p.m.
|
6
|
saint Louis
|
Azulgrana
|
February 10, 7:00 pm
|
7
|
Tigers
|
Azulgrana
|
February 17, 9:00 pm
|
8
|
America
|
Azulgrana
|
February 24, 9:00 pm
|
9
|
Lion
|
Lion
|
February 21, 9:00 pm
|
10
|
Chivas
|
Akron
|
March 2, 7:00 p.m.
|
eleven
|
Santos Laguna
|
Crown
|
March 9, 7:00 p.m.
|
12
|
Necaxa
|
Azulgrana
|
March 16, 5:00 p.m.
|
13
|
Cougars
|
University Olympic
|
March 30, 9:00 p.m.
|
14
|
Monterey
|
Azulgrana
|
April 6, 6:00 p.m.
|
fifteen
|
Puebla
|
Cuauhtemoc
|
April 12, 9:00 p.m.
|
16
|
Atlas
|
Azulgrana
|
April 21, 6:00 p.m.
|
17
|
Toluca
|
Nemesio Diez
|
April 27, 7:00 p.m.
#Cruz #Azul #calendar #Clausura #dates #times #rivals
Leave a Reply