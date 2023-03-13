Since the arrival of ‘Tuca’ on the bench, Cruz Azul has shown sporting growth, without being anything spectacular at the moment. The team from the capital of the country is more competitive and focused on achieving good results, which they are achieving and which, at least today, has them in the playoffs, remembering that this is the requirement of the coach for this semester.
As we have been reporting since 90minIn Cruz Azul they have promised Ferretti the arrival of reinforcements of proven quality. But, before starting to sign players, the club is considering cleaning up its squad, from the offices of La Noria, the board intends not to renew any player whose contract ends this summer. That is the position of the institution, but in the end it will be ‘Tuca’ who has the last word on the matter.
There are 7 players who will have to step aside in the summer due to contractual issues: Jesús Corona, Julio César Domínguez, Ramiro Funes Mori, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Alonso Escoboza, Rafael Baca, Gonzalo Carneiro and Michael Estrada. None of them turned out to be a key man in the view of the board and the club will only negotiate the continuity of the players on this list that Ricardo Ferretti decides to take into account for the next semester where the demand on his shoulders will be much greater. Of those listed, those who have been starters since the arrival of ‘Tuca’ are Corona, Domínguez and Funes Mori. The rest have rotated.
#Cruz #Azul #board #directors #clean #campus #leave #hands #Tuca
Leave a Reply