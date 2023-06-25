It’s final! He perverse plan B in electoral matter imposed by the President Lopez Obrador has been completely invalidated by Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation. The great pink tide, which mobilized the entire country in defense of the National Electoral Institutehas obtained the victory!

For him electoral process of this 2024the laws prior to the process rigged by the brunette steamroller and its related political forces. Once again, his attempts to fracture the legality of the legislative process have been frustrated. Despite the tricks of this 4th government, at least the laws will guarantee a more level ground for all citizens who wish to participate through candidacies.

The National Palace tenant, aware that his proposal would be declared unconstitutional, has begun to move key pieces as if he were a puppeteer in the middle of a show. First, he imposed advisers at the INE, daring to summon them to meet with him, as if he had to give them instructions for the most important electoral process in the modern history of our country. Why should INE councilors go to the National Palace? Why doesn’t the president show up at the horseshoe of democracy?

Violations of electoral laws are still common currency Brunette. We see billboards and billboards painted across the country in a pre-campaign illegally advanced by five months (2 years), with no one doing anything about it so far. This systematic and recurring transgression of the law results in a serious alteration of such elementary principles as the neutrality of public servants and fairness in the race, which has not even begun at the federal level until the first week of September of this year. , as stated by the INE General Council.

Fraud of the law artfully and childishly woven by brunette it is based solely on calling things differently from what they really are. They affirm that it is not an internal process, but we all know that the result will be the anointing of their favorite corcholata to run for the presidency of the Republic. They intend to offend the intelligence, judgment and common sense of Mexicans, because they know that they cannot win fairly and, therefore, they continue to violate the law over and over again.

We are very clear: Brunette can not against the Constitution. His resounding defeat in the Supreme Court is one more of the many that his arbitrary exercise of power will suffer at the hands of the citizenry. We hope this is an omen of what awaits Mexico, because our country deserves to be rescued, because it deserves a power that benefits all Mexicans, and not just a man who perceives himself as master and lord, in instead of being the agent referred to in the Constitution.

The triumph of the Constitution It is a triumph for everyone, it is an undeniable victory for the political pact that defines us as a nation, but above all, it is a strong sign that there are still public institutions that defend the general interest above the interests of those who are delusional. , they accommodate and act in search of the benefits of power.

The Constitution has triumphed and the citizens will be the ones to say the last word.

