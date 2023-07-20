In a marathon through the region, to defend and teach about democracy and its values ​​and institutions, Former Venezuelan senator and journalist Orlando Molina tours different Latin American countries these days promoting what he has called the ‘Democracy Museums of the Americas’.

Molina’s objective is that these spaces are built to reveal much more to the world the suffering that Venezuela has experienced due to the political, social and economic crisis in recent years in that country, and to promote democratic values ​​in the region.

For the former senator of the Christian Democracy party, in each of the museums the citizens of each country would be protagonistsbecause with their ideas the contents will be built.

Venezuelans showed their country’s flags during demonstrations in favor of humanitarian aid on the border this Saturday.

What are democratic museums about?



This will be like a kind of platform for civil, military, and business leaders. But it will highlight the life and work of thinkers. It’s going to be like a kind of transfer from the school to a living museum. When people think of museums, they think that they are dead spaces, and no, this will be something that is alive. AND each department of Colombia will have its museum; and later, each municipality will have its museum. This is a long-term process, we are talking about 15 and 20 years.

What is the main idea of ​​the Democracy Museum?



The idea is that if someone is interested, who wants to participate, they can do it, and the ones who are going to direct it are you, the Colombians. What I will do is promote the idea throughout Latin America. Nobody here is going to get rich, here whoever thinks they are going to gain partisan credit is wrong.

Which Latin American countries have you reached with the proposal?



I am making a journey to create awareness in what is called civil society, about the need to once again strengthen the values ​​and principles of the democratic system. The first country I chose was Colombia. Then I go to Costa Rica, and that’s how I’m making the project known. I was also at the United Nations.

Former Senator Orlando Molina travels through Latin America exposing his proposal. Photo: Felipe Santanilla / EL TIEMPO

And what was the goal?



I was four years ago registering this project.

I was four years ago registering this project. I went there to register it precisely in the bank of projects that the United Nations has. And it’s called ‘Democracy Museums of the Americas’. The idea is that in each country that makes up Latin America there is a museum of democracy as a reference.

What would these museums rescue?



These spaces would serve to rescue values ​​and principles of what democracy and freedom mean, because we are not born with either of them, we have to cultivate them, that is essential. People must be clear that the only objective I will have is to preserve and strengthen democracy, which is very weak in Latin America.

Risk map for Latin America.

What public are museums aimed at?



This has nothing to do with religions, it has nothing to do with political parties, it has nothing to do with particularities or economic interests, this is for civil society, the society that we all build, businessmen, politicians, trade unionists, journalists. It will have a site where children, university students and other people can present their ideas, methodology, language, whatever.

Would it be a museum where they also listen to people?



Of course, because the main character in museums are the citizens, not the political parties, but the people. So they are going to create knowledge, through conversations.

Here in Colombia, where would the first Museum of Democracy be?



The first would be in Bogotá, because I think it would help democracy to be more transparent, it would help people learn to value what they have, because I have realized that Colombians do not value the country they have. Then, I hope that the museum begins to spread to nearby departments, and thus extending until reaching the last department of Colombia.

Which public or private entities would you like to have the support to carry out this idea?



I really prefer not to conceptualize or put labels, because this is something from civil society, this is not from business groups or governments. This has nothing to do with political party groups, this is from and for civil society, this has to be for knowledgeable people.

In a few years, how do you see the project taking over?



If there really is enough maturity and strategic intelligence, and I manage to make alliances, I calculate that in two or three years this should already be working; But now you don’t have to think about how much this will cost, but about the economic consequences that there will be for not doing it.

FELIPE SANTANILLA AYALA

Writing ELTIEMPO.COM

