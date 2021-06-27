Demonstrators in favor of the rights of domestic and care workers, on the 16th in Madrid. David Fernandez / EFE

The claims of domestic workers have reached the heart of Europe: the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) will determine whether Spanish law indirectly discriminates against this group, made up almost entirely of women, by not recognizing their unemployment benefit. Behind this crusade there is a name: Mariana, a domestic worker who in 2019 asked Social Security to pay for unemployment in the face of a future that she felt uncertain. The answer was blunt. The regulations prohibit it, her and the almost 400,000 women affiliated with the special regime for domestic workers in Spain.

“I work like crazy. I want my rights, ”Mariana ditch on the other end of the phone. Her employer, who hired her a decade ago, has passed 80 years of age and is in poor health: “What if I stay on the street? I am almost 50 years old, it is difficult to find work. I want to contribute for unemployment, but we cannot change the law ”.

The current special regime for domestic workers was approved in 2011 to recognize rights to a highly feminized group with large pockets of underground economy, which was and continues to be one of the clearest signs of lack of labor protection. This reform meant progress, for example forcing contributions from the first hour worked and improving access to sick leave. But there are still important gaps to be resolved, including unemployment protection, something that became clear with the pandemic, when a special subsidy was approved that reached very few workers in the group.

The letter that Mariana delivered to Social Security, requesting to contribute for unemployment, had the consent of her employer. “They answered that the Spanish law is very clear: domestic workers do not have the right to unemployment and that is why they cannot contribute. Entry is prohibited ”, sums up his lawyer, Javier de Cominges, of the firm Vento Abogados & Asesores. Then the journey in court began.

Cominges stated that national regulations could violate community law: “We understood that there may be discrimination against a feminized group and the State has to justify why, since the law does not do so,” he explains. The Contentious-Administrative Court number 2 of Vigo raised the issue to the Luxembourg court, which has admitted it and has summoned Cominges, Social Security and the State Attorney for the oral hearing for next Wednesday, June 30. The order mentions two specific directives that national regulations could collide with, relating to equal treatment between men and women in matters of social security and in matters of employment and occupation.

“In all other regimes there is the right to unemployment. Also in self-employment, an analogous benefit is recognized, which is the cessation of activity. And article 41 of the Constitution expressly regulates that an unemployment benefit must be forged ”, enumerates Cominges. “It is a specific group that is being denied the benefit, where almost 100% are women and many of them immigrants.”

“Social helplessness”

Cominges emphasizes the lack of protection for domestic workers. The same order speaks of a “situation of social distress” when they lose their job: not only do they not have the right to unemployment; indirectly, other related social benefits are denied. The lawyer recalls that the CJEU ruled in 2012 that access to the contributory pension in Spain discriminated against women, since it penalized part-time jobs where there are more female workers: “This antecedent helped us, because the law did not direct discrimination based on sex ”.

Social Security, for its part, defends that the regulations apply, reports Gorka R. Pérez. And it points out in the car that the limitation of access to unemployment for domestic workers may be due to the fact that the employer is not an employer, but “the head of the family at home.” On the contrary, the judge argues that although the norm is “apparently neutral”, the group is made up almost entirely of women, many of them foreigners. “Which translates into discrimination on the grounds of sex, negative, to the detriment of women, in the field of social protection in employment, which could be prohibited by the aforementioned European regulations,” the document states.

Jesús Lahera, professor of Labor Law and Social Security at the Complutense University of Madrid, recognizes that the conformation of the sector has intrinsic complexities: “There is a lack of control, a high percentage of irregular economy and contribution costs that the household holders ”. But consider that there is a fundamental problem. “We have not achieved a system that guarantees a wide coverage of this group. Y Maybe the State should assume a part ”, he reflects. “In terms of social justice, domestic workers should have access to unemployment. It is surely the benefit they need the most, not counting the added fragility that many of them work part-time ”, he adds.

According to the Labor Force Survey, in the first quarter of 2021 there were 556,300 people employed in domestic service ―479,400 of them women―, compared to 383,405 affiliated with Social Security until March. In other words, at least 30% were not hired on a regular basis. Carolina Elías, president of the Association of Women Employees of Home and Care Sedoac, explains that the lack of access to unemployment is one of the most evident inequalities that leaves the group completely unprotected. But it is not the only one.

Ineffective inspections

Another moment of the protest last week in Madrid. Cézaro De Luca / Europa Press

“It is incredible that she continues to allow herself to work as an intern. In other European countries it is forbidden ”, says Elías:“ The law also allows 60 hours a week to be worked, in addition to dismissal due to withdrawal, due to loss of confidence, which is applied to those with high salaries, which is clearly not our case . And the inspections do not end up being effective due to the inviolability of the family home ”. Many of them also do not report because they reside in Spain irregularly.

Rafaela Pimentel, a domestic worker and activist in the organization Territorio Doméstico, has no doubts: “It is a modern slavery.” She considers herself lucky. He has been working for the same family for more than 20 years, for which he only has good words. But she tells stories of the quasi-slavery of other companions, with very low wages, without the right to rest or a contract. “We women have taken care of our entire lives, paid or not, and the State wants us to continue doing this work out of love, without any recognition. It seems to us that it is a question of sex. But we are going to continue in the fight to get recognition of our work and to pay the debt to the women we have cared for throughout our lives, “he says.

Pimentel and her colleagues have been fighting for years to be included in the general Social Security scheme, a recurring promise from politicians that has always been blown away and is currently scheduled for 2023: as with ILO Convention 189 ”on decent work for domestic workers. A 2011 agreement that Spain never ratified, although one of the Toledo Pact recommendations makes direct mention of it and the reform of the unemployment benefit to avoid discrimination. “The Government says that it is a question of resources, that households are not companies and that employers would have to pay more,” explains Pimentel. “It’s stupid. We have proposed to the State that it take charge of public care policies, so as not to work the number of hours we do. We have been assuming a task that he should assume for a long time ”.

If the CJEU concluded that the Spanish law violates the community law, not only Mariana could contribute for unemployment. The Government would be forced to change the regulations, since the courts of the entire Community territory, including Spain, would have to abide by this interpretation. His decision is expected this year, following the pronouncement of the EU Advocate General. Mariana is incredulous and cautious about a possible resolution in her favor: “I have tried, but I know that it is very hard to change these laws. My wish is that all women recognize the rights that we should have ”.