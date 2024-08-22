Ciudad Juarez.- The Department of Ecology announced the Recycling Crusade, which will take place this weekend with the purpose of collecting hazardous household and special waste.

The event will take place on August 23 and 24 in the Plaza Sendero parking lot, located between Manuel Gómez Morín and Valle del Sol, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

César Díaz Gutiérrez, head of the agency, invited the people of Juarez to participate, since various free services will also be offered through the Municipal Pet Rescue and Adoption Center (RAMM).

He explained that some of the waste that will be collected on those days are batteries and electronic waste, paper, expired medicines, light bulbs, plastic, tires and cardboard, as well as motor oil and cooking oil, among other things.

The official said that people who come must bring their waste in a container or packaging and that business waste, radioactive or explosive waste, and common garbage will not be accepted.

Special modules

In addition, an ecological vehicle inspection point will be installed on site for those interested in having their cars inspected.

As part of the free animal welfare services, deworming and vaccinations will be offered on Friday 23rd, while on Saturday 24th the same services will be offered but tick baths and pet adoption will be added.

The Director of Ecology also presented the new mascot of the department, called “Mr. Smog.”

She then invited educational institutions to request appointments to give talks on environmental awareness and animal welfare, so that students become aware of and sensitive to these issues.

Appointments can be made by calling (656) 689-3908 or by going to the office located on Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue and Universidad Street.