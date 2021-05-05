The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan will be accepted into the Russian Navy on May 7. This was announced on Wednesday, May 5, at the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

It is clarified that the ceremony will be led by the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov. Also, the participants will be representatives of the relevant management bodies of the Main Command of the FMV, representatives of the government of Tatarstan and the Arkhangelsk region, representatives of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, organizations and enterprises that were involved in the construction of the submarine.

“On May 7, 2021, in the city of Severodvinsk, at the SEVMASH enterprise under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, a solemn ceremony of admission to the Navy of the 4th generation Kazan nuclear submarine of the Yasen-M project will take place, – noted in a post on website departments.

Evmenov approved the acceptance certificate, which confirms the successful completion of the tests of the Kazan submarine. The order of the commander-in-chief on the enrollment of the object in the Navy will be read out at the ceremony, and from that moment on “Kazan” will officially become part of the fleet.

According to Evmenov, the Kazan cruiser is the lead submarine of the fourth generation according to the improved Yasen-M project. The latest domestic technologies were used in its creation.

Earlier, a source of the TASS agency reported that the submarine will be handed over to the fleet for the Day of the Russian Navy, which this year will be celebrated on July 25. The timing of the transfer of the submarine to the fleet was repeatedly postponed. According to previous plans, it was assumed that she would enter the Navy by the end of 2020, but for a number of reasons she did not complete the state test program on time.

On December 31, the press service of Sevmash (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) reported that the Kazan nuclear submarine would be handed over to the fleet in 2021.