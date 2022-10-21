Russian attacks continue to focus on the Ukrainian capital with the declared intent to weaken the city and its population. Kamikaze drones and cruise missiles rain down from the sky at any time of day, hitting sensitive targets such as power plants. However, not all of them go to the center, as in this case: in the video we see a cruise missile of the Moscow army flying over the sky above Kiev ready to hit the city. But the Ukrainian anti-aircraft does its duty and knocks down the weapon still in flight.



00:17