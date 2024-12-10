Cats are, by nature, wild animals and, as such, they have their own characteristics to survive, such as claws or nails, which they have on both their front and hind legs. These claws are not only used for hunting and fighting, but they are also used to maintaining balance, climbing or holding on to slippery surfaces.

In fact, cat nails are sanded by rubbing on surfaces and it is not necessary to cut them, not even for domestic cats, who usually have surfaces, such as scratching posts, to regulate the length of their nails. However, it is usually common to cut the nails of domestic cats, so that they do not scratch the furniture or get caught in clothing or bedding, among other things.

In fact, a video recently circulated on social networks that has gone viral, shared by numerous X accounts (formerly Twitter) or Instagram, where you can see a trick to cut your cat’s nails without resistancesince many cats do not allow their nails to be cut easily. It is a dangerous technique that also makes the animal suffer, as can be seen in said publication.

The trick to cutting your cat’s nails

Specifically, in the video you can see a kitten trapped inside a cardboard box, which has a small hole. Outside the box, the keepers have put food. The cat, from inside the box, smells the food and does not hesitate to take out a paw to get it, at which point the owner take the opportunity to grab its paw and quickly cut its nails.

This technique is highly not recommended, since you can clearly see the cat’s suffering, apart from the fact that the person does not take any care when cutting the nails, which can cause wounds, bleeding and even nerve rupturecausing infections or causing sensitivity and chronic pain in the paws.

The best way to cut cats’ nails is take them to a specialized placewhich can be the same veterinarian, which has a price of between 10 and 15 euros, approximately. If you have prior knowledge, nails can be cut at home, always with great care, remaining calm, since cats perceive stress.

It is advisable to reward the animal and distract it with some food or use the towel technique, wrapping the animal so that it does not make sudden movements while you carefully cut its nails. Only the visible part of the nail, the most superficial, should be cut, without exceeding the transparent part.