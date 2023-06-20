‘John Wick 4’ is the recent film by Keanu Reeves and while many of his fans are pleased with it and express their best comments, this is certainly not the case with others and among famous names that allude to it, it stands out film director Oliver Stone.

Oliver Stone, who defines himself as a movie lover, recently made public that he saw the movie ‘John Wick 4’ and he thinks he found it unbelievable “disgusting and unreal”, also compares it with the UCM.

Oliver Stone, 74 years old, considered one of the most praised directors of hollywoodalso criticized for his stories after portraying violence in them, was not pleased with the new Reeves movie.

In an interview with Variety, Oliver Stone points out that the movie ‘John Wick 4’ seems to him “Disgusting beyond belief. Disgusting. I don’t know what people are thinking. Maybe I watched GI Joe when he was a kid. But Keanu Reeves kills, what, three, four hundred people in the fucking movie.”

In addition, Stone adds that many scenes of the same story also seem unbelievable to him: “I am aware that it is a movie, but it has become more of a video game than a movie. It has lost touch with reality.”

Oliver Stone. Photo by EFE

“It’s just one thing after another. Whether it’s a superhuman Marvel character or just a human being like John Wick, it doesn’t make any difference. It’s not believable,” he says.

What is ‘John Wick 4’ about?

On the Internet, users are wondering what the plot of ‘John Wick 4’ is, and in its synopsis it is said that John Wick (Keanu Reeves) discovers a way to defeat the High Table.

To be victorious, he must face a new rival with powerful alliances around the world, capable of turning old friends into enemies. The movie contains many action scenes with incredible special effects that keep the audience on their toes at all times.

‘John Wick 4’ premiered last March in theaters around the world and they also participate in the film Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick and Clancy Brown, among other actors.

