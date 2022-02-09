NIS America announced that The Cruel King and the Great Hero it will be delayed in its release in Europe and North America. Originally scheduled for March 1 in the US and March 4 in the old continent, the title will now be released onMarch 11th in Europe and March 15 in North America. The target platforms remain PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

The publisher has not provided reasons for this delay.

The Cruel King and the Great Hero

A young girl named Yuu embarks on an adventure to become a great hero. At her side is a fearsome beast known as the Cruel King, who guides and protects her. However, the truth about the Dragon King’s past will soon turn the tables, threatening the peaceful life enjoyed until now. She explores fascinating environments, faces monsters and puzzles and uncover a story of friendship, heroism and face the past!

Check out the Storybook Edition for PS4 ™ and Nintendo Switch ™, which includes the following items: “Adventures of the Great Hero” hardcover artbook, “Scores of Bravery” digital soundtrack, Great Hero 6 ”plush toy and a box of collection! You can pre-order the Storybook edition on our online store and at selected retailers.

More information available here: http://nisamerica.com/cruel-king

About the game:

Once upon a time there was a brave hero who fought a terrifying dragon known as the Cruel King and ultimately came out victorious. However, instead of delivering the coup de grace, the hero decided to cut off one of the dragon’s horns, proclaiming: “You must atone for your sins!” In the days that followed, the hero spent time with the dragon while he healed, and before they knew it, the hero and the dragon became close friends.

One day, years later, the hero suffered a fatal wound, leaving his only daughter, Yuu. As the hero’s last wish, the beast takes care of raising Yuu to transform her into a great hero. From that moment on, she has watched over her Yuu, acting as her protector and guiding her in her many adventures so that one day she can become a great hero. However, these idyllic moments won’t last forever, as the inevitable re-emergence of the truth about the Cruel King’s past approaches, heralding new evidence for both the king and Yuu…

Main features: