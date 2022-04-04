There was once a bitter rivalry between humans and dragons that brought death and destruction for many years. That rivalry is gone now. The one who was once considered the Demon King became friends with him, to the point that the hero once his enemy before dying asked him to take care of his newborn daughter.

Little Yuu grew up under the mighty wing of the dragon, who continued for years to tell her about the great deeds accomplished by her real father. Those fantastic adventures of her made her desire to know the outside world and to someday become a brave heroine … just like her father. Her dream is to defeat the Demon King once and for all, unaware that whoever wants to kill is the good giant raven who raised her.

What you have just read is the beginning of a bittersweet tale, similar to the ones our parents told us as children. A fairy tale told through images that really seem to come out of a children’s book, with straw-colored pages that follow one after the other and dialogues in the form of balloons that follow the funny expressions of the protagonists.

Unlike the books, however, the story of The Cruel King and the Great Hero is also accompanied by a tender soundtrack that seems to have come out of one of the magical rooms of Studio Ghibli. The combination of all these elements is incredibly pleasant to see and at least in the very first hours it is capable of enchanting even the hearts of the most experienced and savvy players.

The Cruel King and the Great Hero Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

Publisher: NIS America

Availability: March 4 – PS4, PS5, Switch

Version tested: PlayStation 5

The playful construct of this latest work Nippon Ichi, which rests its pillars on the most basic foundations of the game design of the RPG genre, is not exactly expert and savvy players. If a few years ago you happened to play The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince, you will surely remember the atmosphere but also the chronic repetitiveness of the gameplay … a defect also shared by this second chapter of the pseudo-saga.

Yuu’s enterprise passes through long journeys through scenarios populated by bizarre beings and creatures of all kinds, who enter the scene like shaped sheets that slide over the pages of the book. Their animations are intentionally essential but the overall rendering is more than satisfactory. The branch of the main plot branches off in several directions through secondary quests that include “acts of kindness” towards some NPCs, of which you will gradually discover interesting details that deepen their characterizations.

The adventure is divided into chapters, or rather in days marked by an X number of main missions, after which the young protagonist must return to her lair and fall asleep tenderly among the warm scales of her adoptive father.



The different biomes are beautiful to look at but after the twentieth time you pass the same level you really can’t take it anymore.

The game world is entirely two-dimensional and not entirely accessible at first. To unlock some areas you will have to reach certain milestones of the game, after which you will be free to move how and where you want. Unfortunately, the amount of backtraking and the monotony of the tasks to be completed undermine the rate of fun from the early hours and the excessive frequency of random fights does the rest.

In the face of more than canonical combat mechanics, with attacks, defenses and techniques of each protagonist that are linked to his main statistics, the initially rather low level of difficulty tends on more than one occasion (and suddenly) to rise not a little . In particular, it is the amount of special attacks used by the opponents that is totally unbalanced, especially in light of the fact that they can be used by Yuu and associates with a much lower frequency due to a very slow loading of the necessary Action Points.

This syncopated trend makes the reference target of The Cruel King and the Great Hero a bit nebulous, moving it depending on the moment from the younger audience to the more “seasoned” one in role-playing games.

The absence of localization in Italian further contributes to confusing the positioning of the game, which in fact seems to be tailor-made to be played by a child together with an adult. Just like the Dragon who follows Yuu from the rear to help her in any moments of difficulty (hers, for example, it is the fire that makes her special attacks so powerful), the more experienced player can shoulder the less experienced one in the hardest moments. In this way everything is rebalanced and the course of the adventure, however not very short, returns to be as pleasant as in its introductory act.



The loot is not particularly generous and is part of the perfect “basic RPG manual”, perfect for those who want to start approaching this genre.

We really wanted to reward The Cruel King and the Great Hero with a higher score but unfortunately we are facing the classic all smoke and no roast game. The artistic and narrative components are ten and praiseworthy, enchanting, but are not supported by an adequate play structure.

The RPG mechanics all in all good, although far from original, are immediately repetitive and often unnecessarily unbalanced. At this point we do not know if there will ever be a third chapter of this fairytale saga, but if so we hope that the guys from Nippon Ichi will treasure past mistakes.