Thanks to a new trailer NIS America gives us a taste of the soundtrack of The Cruel King and the Great Hero, coming in March. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, is in fact dedicated to the song “Txilrcka”Written and composed by the artist Akiko Shikata. This is not a new name for all JRPG lovers, the artist has in fact collaborated in the creation of the soundtrack of titles such as TALES of SYMPHONIA And Ar Tonelico.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that The Cruel King and the Great Hero will be available from 1 March on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. You can find more information about the game in our previous article. Good vision.

The Cruel King and the Great Hero – Txilrcka

Once upon a time there was a brave hero who fought a terrifying dragon known as the Cruel King and ultimately came out victorious. However, instead of delivering the coup de grace, the hero decided to cut off one of the dragon’s horns, proclaiming: “You must atone for your sins!” In the days that followed, the hero spent time with the dragon as he healed, and before they knew it, the hero and the dragon became very close friends. One day, years later, the hero suffered a fatal wound, leaving his only daughter, Yuu. As the hero’s last wish, the beast takes care of raising Yuu to transform her into a great hero. From that moment on, he has watched over Yuu, serving as his protector and guide in his many adventures so that one day he can become a great hero. However, these idyllic moments won’t last forever, as the inevitable re-emergence of the truth about the Cruel King’s past approaches, heralding new evidence for both the king and Yuu… Main features: Allies in the adventure: No challenge is too insurmountable with your mighty protector waiting in the wings. Fight monsters and navigate dangerous environments, occasionally asking for help, of course!

