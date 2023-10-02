Nicaraguan Erick Torres Hernández had managed to gather a large group last Saturday to celebrate his birthday. Those who saw him that night portray a radiant person, happy to have been able to surround himself with more than twenty of his people, including family and friends, to spend a long day of celebrations for his recently passed thirty.

This young man, passionate about soccer, a sport thanks to which he had strengthened ties with many of his friends, who worked as a delivery driver for a soft drink company and who had previously worked in construction, began the day of celebration by going to the Murcian district of Puente Tocinos, where the group was able to make their first toasts at a dinner held at the Fonda Milagros restaurant, an establishment specialized in Latin food that shares a name with the nightclub where they would later go to continue the celebration with the fateful reservation of the box 18, attached to the wall that separates the premises from the Teatre room, the nightclub from which it had been separated, forming a new business that never obtained a license to operate, as revealed yesterday in a joint appearance by the Councilor for Urban Planning, Antonio Navarro (PP), and the previous person in charge of this area, Andrés Guerrero (PSOE). The same place that would be surrounded by flames hours later in the fire that killed at least 13 people, after temperatures comparable to those of an industrial oven were reached inside.

After the appearance yesterday alive of the last of the five people in which the death toll was exceeded, according to the information released by the Murcia City Council, the number of victims now matches that of the people with whom the different Family and friends claim to have not been able to contact him since the fire. Thus, the list of the 13 missing people, as LA VERDAD has been able to gather in the absence of official confirmation, would be made up of Erick himself and his half-brother Sergio Silva Hernández; their mother, Marta Hernádez; Erick’s romantic partner, Orfilia del Carmen: the couple formed by Tania and John, whom everyone knew as ‘El Muerto’, both of Ecuadorian origin; the Colombian resident in Murcia Yosi Esteban; Rafael, great friend of Erick; the attendees from Caravaca de la Cruz: the Ecuadorians Jorge Enrique Batioja and Rosa María Rosero; the Colombians Kevin Alejandro Gómez and Leidy Paola Correa; and ‘Lula’, partner of the well-known Latin night entertainer Ferney Lozano, who worked as a waitress.

Marta Hernández’s children Erick and Sergio, two baseball fans

It was not the first time that the birthday group went to the Fonda, a common destination among the Latin community. Omar Muriel knew many of the participants at the party, which he could not attend due to his work at another nightlife venue in the city of Murcia.

Erick, his brother Sergio and John used to reserve soccer fields together to play in Murcia

Omar had made friends with Sergio and Erick, Marta’s sons, whom he had also known for “many years.” «We have played sports together many times and I have known them for a long time. “We have even worked together in construction,” he says. The games they played, renting a field in the José Barnés municipal stadium of Murcia or in the Sports Center in the La Flota neighborhood of the capital, had stopped taking place. “We played 11-a-side football, and even championships, but now that we’re a little older, it’s been a while since we did,” he says. John, who everyone knew as ‘El Muerto’, also regularly participated in those matches.

Local regulars John ‘El Muerto’ and Tania, a very beloved couple

John was a bricklayer. It was common to see him sharing time with his children during the weekend. Sometimes he would go to the place where Omar works for a drink. «I had known him for 15 years. “Very good friend,” says this nightlife worker. “From time to time he came with Tania, his partner, not very often, but from time to time.” Tania, a domestic worker, according to those who knew her, was a friend of Erick’s family, and the link to attend her birthday.

Claudia Mejía and her husband Julio were close to both. «They had friends everywhere, they were very happy and were never in trouble. Very good people, I don’t know what to say, very good people,” says Claudia. Julio was also at the fatal birthday. When he found out what had happened he was paralyzed. Claudia, who lives near the Nelva Hotel, a few hundred meters from the nightlife area where the tragedy occurred, saw the fire from the window. “My husband told me that he had even been at the door, with some of them, that he had been smoking ‘a cigar’ with ‘El Muerto.’ He told me: ‘I can’t believe it.’ He is now devastated. “He doesn’t want to show it, but I see that sadness in him.”

A “noble” woman ‘Lula’, the waitress who fell in love with the radio host



Another of the missing people is the woman whom everyone knew as ‘Lula’, the partner of the entertainer and host of the Supermix radio station, Ferney Lozano, a very popular man among the Latin community who regularly participated in parties and events such as entertainer, with whom he had had a relationship for years. Lozano, who was also at Fonda Milagros with ‘Lula’ on the night of the fire, lost sight of his companion during the eviction. “She was the local waitress,” says Claudia Mejía. «The time that the Fonda has been open, where I frequently go, I have always seen it. She was a very calm woman, very respectful, who always treated people politely. “She was noble and always smiling,” she recalls.

«’Lula’ was always smiling and was very noble; “She served people with a lot of respect,” highlights a client of the Fonda.

The general secretary of CC OO in the Region of Murcia, Santiago Navarro, confirmed yesterday that one of the people who died in the fire was a worker at one of the burned establishments.

From the Progreso neighborhood Yosi, the Colombian chef who came to help his mother

Dubis Rivero was walking collapsed yesterday through the streets surrounding the nightclub where she lost track of her son Yosi last Sunday morning. With her gaze lost and accompanied by her nephew and a friend of hers, she bitterly searched for answers. Her son is another of the missing.



Dubis, Yosi’s mother, cries in the area of ​​the nightclub where her son disappeared on Sunday.



«I have not been lucky enough for my son to appear yet. He was at the disco, at a party. “He was one of the guests at Erick’s birthday and since that night I haven’t heard from him.” The woman, of Colombian nationality, carried her son’s toothbrush in her bag yesterday in case they needed to compare her DNA. “The Police told me to wait, but if I have to go for tests at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, I’ll go right now.” Dubis states that he does not know who to turn to or who to ask to find out how the search is going. “I filed a report with the police on Sunday and since then no one has contacted me.”

«I saw Yosi at the party; I left minutes before the fire. I feel like he may be among the people who couldn’t go out,” says Carla, a waitress in the area.

Her son Yosi, a 34-year-old Colombian, arrived from the South American country to Murcia last February to help and keep his mother company, who had settled a few months earlier in the Progreso neighborhood of the capital.

“Dubis worked in a nursing home, taking care of the elderly, and Yosi came to Murcia so that she would not be alone,” explains Tulio Andrés, an employee at a supermarket located on Avenida del Progreso. According to her neighbors, she quickly integrated into the life of the neighborhood. He found work as a cook in a restaurant on Gran Vía in Murcia and in his free time he went to the gym and met up with friends from the Latin community. “He was a very good boy,” add those who know him. But the worst omens are hovering among the neighbors, since a girl from the neighborhood, Carla, a waitress at a bar on the same central avenue, claims that she saw Yosi on Sunday, minutes before six in the morning.



A photo of one of the missing people spread on Facebook asking for help.



«There were several birthday parties upstairs, in the boxes of the Fonda, and I saw him at one of them. Then I left, minutes before the fire. The next day I saw his photo on a friend’s Facebook profile with the message that they were looking for him. I talked to her and told her I had seen him there. She told me not to tell him that, because his mother was desperate, she didn’t know anything about him and… I feel like she may be among the people she didn’t get out of.

A car from Caravaca Leidy Paola, Kevin Alejandro and a message from horror

The last thing known about Leidy Paola and Kevin Alejandro is the terrible audio message that the former sent to her parents at 6:06 a.m. alerting them that she was going to die. Since then her father, Jairo, has not returned to Caravaca. He is still staying in Murcia to collaborate in the identification of the bodies. His daughter had left on Saturday to spend a night of partying in Murcia. Many people from Caravaca have joined in the pain of this man, who has lived there for many years and who did everything possible to bring his daughter to Spain.

In the same vehicle Jorge Enrique and Rosa, parents of three minors



Rosa and Jorge, residents of Caravaca de la Cruz and parents of three minor children.







Along with the two of them, traces of Jorge Enrique Batioja and Rosa María Rosero were lost, who attended Erick’s birthday with their friends Leidy and Kevin. His disappearance plunges the town of Caravaca into pain, where his neighbors highlight their status as parents of three minors. Jorge worked as a tractor driver for a grape producing company, while his wife, Rosa, was taking an employment course in garden cleaning and maintenance at the Caravaca City Council.