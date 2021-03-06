The almost 900 calves transported by the ship Karim Allah They left the port of Cartagena on December 18 to be sold in Turkey as bait cattle, but they will end up slaughtered back in Spain after a cruel journey through the sea of ​​bureaucracy. In the middle, the animals spent more than two months roaming the Mediterranean inside the old Lebanese-flagged freighter, an odyssey in which at least 22 cattle have already died, which were chopped up and thrown into the water. This Saturday morning the landing and slaughter of the rest of the cows began.

The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid rejected on Friday the appeal that requested the precautionary suspension of the order to sacrifice them. The journey for the animals is now coming to an end. In the same port of Escombreras, a tent has been installed next to the ship to kill them and remove the corpses in containers for disposal, without really knowing yet if they are infected with bluetongue, a non-contagious viral disease that affects ruminants .

“I can’t explain it,” says Nabil Mohamad, the Syrian-born captain of the Karim Allah. “I’ve been in this for 25 years and nothing like this has ever happened to me,” he says. “I don’t understand anything, it has been very hard.” The nightmare began upon arrival at the port of Iskenderun, when the Turkish authorities rejected the merchandise, considering that the documentation did not make it clear that the 895 cattle were free from bluetongue disease.

The Spanish Ministry of Agriculture has ensured that “at the time of its departure, the transport was covered by the certification of the Spanish veterinary authorities, which guarantees the good health of the animals.” However, according to the version of Miguel Masramon, lawyer for the ship’s owner (Talia Shipping Line), there was a “mess” with the health certificates: “The certificates showed that the origin of the animals is Aragon and that it is a free zone blue tongue. But the ministry had notified the OIE in November than in a farm in Huesca (Aragon) there was a blue tongue spotlight. On the certificate of origin that Turkey receives it said ‘Aragon’, and in the ministry’s report to the OIE it also said ‘Aragon’. When Turkey receives the health certificates for the operation, “they see that the origin of the cattle is Aragon and, having no more information, they reject the merchandise.”

Luis Fernández, administrator of Ganados Ferru, one of the companies that owns the animals, confirms that “none of the calves left Huesca.” “In the certificates and the notification from the ministry, it should have been specified that the calves were from Zaragoza and Teruel,” he says.

Finally, the ship leaves Turkey on December 31. According to the shipowner’s lawyer, without the Turkish authorities examining the health of the cattle. “It was proposed to Turkey to do PCR tests to confirm that they were healthy, but the Turkish authorities declined the offer,” says Matilde Moro, manager of the Spanish Association of Beef Beef Producers. The captain is then ordered to head to Libya to try to sell the cattle there, beginning the odyssey of the cattle through the Mediterranean.

In the port of Tripoli, after having taken blood samples from the calves, the Libyan authorities inform the ship that the animals cannot be unloaded because they do not comply with the blue tongue regulations. “We deduced that they did a bluetongue antibody test and that some [de los animales] they tested positive, ”says Masramon. “In Spain it is very common to vaccinate calves to prevent them from catching blue tongue.” According to the lawyer, that is why some of the calves would have tested positive.

Luis Fernández explains that “almost all” the calves had been vaccinated against bluetongue in their farms where they were born and that before being exported, they undergo PCR tests. The Libyan authorities did not disclose the result of the blood tests.

On January 9, the captain of the Karim Allah removes the vessel with the calves from Tripoli, under threat of imprisonment if it does not leave the African port. If Libya’s purchase failed, the World Trade exporter “ignores it,” says Masramon, and the ship is left to its own devices.

Near the coast of Tunisia, the freighter requests permission to enter the port of Bizerte in order to stock up on fodder for livestock. This is how he tells it on 23 January the Tunisian newspaper La Presse, which reports that the Karim Allah He is forced to leave the territorial waters of Tunisia and is prohibited from docking in any commercial port in the country. As Youssef Ben Romdhane, general director of Maritime Transport and Ports, explains in this medium, the ship is carrying cattle suspected of being infected with the disease of the blue tongue, although “at the moment there is no document that proves the veracity of this information ”.

Turned into a stinking ship that nobody wants, the animals go without food for more than three days, only on water, until, finally, the freighter gets fodder to feed them in the port of Augusta, in Sicily.

After two and a half months, the Karim Allah comes back to Cartagena on February 22, but the bad dream has not ended: the authorities here prohibit him from entering Spanish territory. If it did, they consider that the cattle would be imported from Libya, the last country where they were tried to sell. And Libya is prohibited from exporting live animals to the European Union due to the existence of foot-and-mouth disease on its territory. Therefore, Spain does not accept the entry of animals.

The Ministry of Agriculture also relies on another law that establishes that any product that the European Union exports to a third country and is rejected has only two outputs: either be sold to another non-EU country or destroyed in the place of origin.

So if the Karim Allah entered port, the cattle would be isolated and slaughtered. To avoid this, the captain anchors abroad and the shipowner hires independent veterinarians from the Offshore Special Services (OSS) company, who take 39 blood samples from the cattle. However, these samples were sealed by the Cartagena Customs department at noon on February 25, before they could be sent to the laboratory. Despite this, OSS veterinarians maintain that the animals “do not show clinical signs consistent with bluetongue.”

That same afternoon and at the request of the ministry, the captain docks at the Escombreras dock so that the Animal Health veterinarians inspect the animals. According to the captain, they did not take any blood samples. Indeed, the veterinary inspection report is based only on a visual inspection that concludes that the calves have skin conditions and digestive disorders. The document counts 864 calves and records the unknown whereabouts of nine cattle, apart from the 22 that the captain admits died during the trip. But the minutes do not mention foot-and-mouth disease or blue tongue.

However, the ministry informs the shipowner that the animals must be slaughtered because they are not suitable for transport and cannot be imported. For Masramon, the shipowner’s lawyer, it is a “colossal nonsense”. However, this order is endorsed by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid, which applies the precautionary principle and the prevalence of general interests.

Animal transport

The 69-day odyssey of the Karim Allah from port to port on the Mediterranean has raised doubts about the guarantees of animal welfare in this type of trip.

The European Union regulates the transport of live animals through the European Council regulation on the protection of animals during transport. But from organizations like Animal Equality they affirm that these norms are not fulfilled. “Once they leave the port, there is no way to control it,” says Silvia Barquero, president of this entity.

In the case of Karim AllahAlthough the 18 crew members were monitoring the status of the cattle, as confirmed by the captain, there were no veterinarians on board.

Barquero also points out that the Karim Allah, An old ship from 1956, it was not built for the transport of livestock. “Yes, before it was a vehicle freighter,” says the captain, “but now it has cattle and complies with the regulations. It has the certificate to do it until 2022 ”. Specifically, the ship was conditioned for the transport of livestock in 2001. In addition, the inspection of the Animal Health veterinarians considered that the state of cleanliness of the Karim Allah it is “adequate” and did not observe crowded conditions.

However, given the consequences of this bureaucratic mess, animal rights organizations are demanding a change in the legislation relating to the transport of livestock. From Animal Equality they urge the Government of Spain to follow the example of other European countries and “prohibit the transport of live animals outside the European Union.”

For the Animalista Party – PACMA, the operation is a “sample of the cruelty of the cattle industry and the complicity of the administrations”. For this reason, it has presented proposals to the Government for the modification of the Royal Decree that regulates the transport of live animals.

“The tragedy of these animals illustrates that this type of trade is poorly controlled and that animals are victims of arbitrariness and errors,” they denounce from the Animal Welfare Foundation. For the organization, the case of Karim Allah it is “a clear example of the lack of immediate and effective reaction on the part of the competent Spanish authorities”, which “have been slow to react for more than two months and have only reacted clearly due to high social pressure”.

To know the most important news of Climate and Environment of EL PAÍS, sign up here to our newsletter weekly.

Follow the Climate and Environment section in Twitter Y Facebook