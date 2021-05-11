Zach Mumbach grew up in San Jose, California, and spent his teens like many young Californians of the late 1990s: walking in skateboarding and playing video games. He was always clear that his dream was not only to play them, but also to make them. What he didn’t know was that, deep down, it was all a nightmare.

One of his hobbies was modifying video games (mod, as is said among PC enthusiasts). Started with Duke Nukem 3D, a classic from the mid-90s, to which he liked to add characters from Star wars. In 2000, when he finished high school, he went to work at Electronic arts What game tester.

There he began a prolific career that lasted 18 years, until he decided put an end to it.

Ask any veteran game developer what they like least about the industry and you’re going to get a different version of the same answer: mistreatment of employees. It chews them up and spits them out, leaving nothing but cartilage and bones, ”explains Jason Schreier in Press Reset, a book that comes out this Tuesday and that tells a dozen crude stories of video game developers (developers).

Electronic Arts, LA, California offices: One of the largest video game developers. Reuters photo

“Each chapter tells a different story, but none of them is completely independent. Together, they all have a single: why the video game industry seems to be unsustainable and how it can improve, ”says Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist who has covered the field for decades.

Schreier, interested in the production conditions of an industry that in 2021 generated 150 billion dollars In benefits, it dissects what companies like EA, Activision, Sony, Microsoft or Epic “do” with their workers when they develop a “Triple A” (This is how the blockbusters of the gaming).

The vast majority of the book’s testimonies string a common thread: volatility, insecurity, abuse and a lot of anguish they coagulate in a kind of post-traumatic stress for those who do not leave the ship in time.

Making video games is very difficult

Game testers are bastardized in the industry: they are seen as “unskilled” workers, the book says. AFP photo

From renowned sagas like Bioshock or critically acclaimed bets like Dead space, Press Reset It tells about the turbulent process developers go through and what happens to them when studios close.

Schreier’s “laburante” perspective reads like a series of tales, stories, where it is almost impossible not to empathize and even become fond of his characters. And suffer with them.

Happens that making video games is very complex. To some extent, Press Reset presupposes reading your previous book, Blood, Sweat and Pixels, a series of 10 stories that tells how renowned games of the last decades were made. From tanks like Uncharted, Diablo III or Witcher 3 even indies like Stardew valley, performed entirely by a single person (Eric Barone).

Press Reset try to show something else, not different but complementary: what happens the day after. What happens when a project is canceled and, more drastically, when a video game studio closes.

Unsustainable is the key: renowned companies such as Electronic Arts, Activision or Ubisoft they always work against the clock, force their employees to work overtime And, worse, playing video games often involves doing horrible tasks.

There are multiple problems in the field, but they all come down to the job insecurity. For example: testing.

The game testers, key gears of the progressive development process of a game, “they have to play the same level countless times, move the camera around, bump into walls”, Says Schreier (Chapter 5: Whorkaholics).

The problem is not, of course, that it is tedious, since all jobs have their nemesis. The key is that the industry pays poorly, overexploits and does not guarantee stability.

Schreier not only explores the heavyweights that everyone knows: he also tackles stories like that of the former Baseball player Curt Schilling who entered the field (38 studios) and even became a public enemy of a state like Rhode Island, after being sued for a millionaire sum.

Curt Shilling, with writer RA Salvatore, at the failed 38 Studios. Photo The New York Times

During the past year, Cyberpunk 2077, the CD Projekt RED game that was one of the most anticipated of 2020 and was released totally broken, gave a lot to talk about in this regard.

Although it is not in treatise in the book, Press Reset It shows that these types of cases are more than corporate failures: behind there are employees who suffer. That they can’t stop a rental or that they have to work on other things in order to survive.

All this crossed by what in the jargon is known as the crunch– Require huge amounts of hours to meet release dates.

Unionization as a necessity

CD Projekt RED made headlines for the crunch on its workers when it launched Cyberpunk 2077. FotoCD Projekt RED

The whole point of Press Reset seems to aim to improve an industry that also has a particularity: game fans tend to “defend” these practices in order that the games come out on time. The so calledcrunch it is usually justified, many times, by the main consumers.

Yes, there are two challenges when reading the book. In first, immediate, is that not only no spanish version, but its translation has not yet been confirmed (it is only available in an ebook, in English).

Secondly, it is true that the problems it deals with sound a bit remote for these latitudes. However, Latin America – and Argentina in particular – grew in the area of ​​video game development.

In Argentina, according to the latest survey, in 2019 moved more than 72 million dollars (ADVA data).

And in fact, there are cases like Sixth Vowel, an Argentine study that went through a very strong process of overexploitation of its employees. Maybe Press Reset be a beacon to know where not this booming industry in Argentina should target.

Ubisoft: There were even complaints of sexual harassment from its CEO, Yves Guillemot. AFP photo

It is worth saying, in addition, that any problem related to working conditions seems to be universal: “Press Reset explore the work addiction, the incompetent leadership and the tension between creatives and the businessmen”Schreier said in a newsletter about his book.

“He has stories about people whose names you can recognize, like Warren spector Y Ken levinebut it will also introduce you to fascinating game developers that don’t often make headlines, such as Gwen Frey and Zach Mumbach. It’s a book somber but optimistic that I think it will inform and entertain people, leaving them with the hope that all this can improve ”, explains the author of the book.

And it is true: although the book leaves a bittersweet taste, towards the end some lights appear.

For example, Schreier tells the successful case of Disbelief, a company that works providing services such as fixing bugs, optimizing games, developing art, graphics and more. And how this type of business can mitigate the bad practices of today.

Disbilief, a company that offers services for video game development. Photo Disbilief

Namely, an alternative model.

Schreier’s strongest bet towards the end of the book does not surprise anyone who follows these themes: the journalist points out that the reset in the industry comes from unionization.

“Video game companies they close because they run out of capitalThey run out of the cash flow and the unions are not going to change that: we cannot expect the unions to solve everything that is wrong with this industry, ”says Jennifer MacLean, former CEO of 38 Studios.

Schreier acknowledges that he is right, that they are companies and pursue economic profit. But unions could stop the abusive treatment of workers.

Press Reset leaves the (correct) impression that the video game industry is totally broken. But it closes with a clear and forceful idea: working conditions can improve.

Even more: must to get better. The system itself expels its workers, such as the aforementioned case of Mumbach, who after 18 years moved from the coveted San Francisco Bay Area to stop making video games and dedicate himself, from 9 to 18, to work in an architecture studio.

Chewed up and spit out by the giants of the industry, today he is grateful to have time to dedicate to his family.

Little by little, he got back into the business, but from another angle: attending an independent study.

“This was my dream since I was 14 years old. It’s a matter of pride: I worked very hard to be in the Triple-A industry, “says Mumbach in the book.

Today he is convinced that the path is on the other side: “Los indies they will make better games. “

And he assures, without hesitation, that independent studies they treat people better.

Press Reset is available in ebook and physical, in English. Clarín asked for its version in Spanish but the publisher does not have it on the agenda. “Blood, sweat and pixels”, the previous book, is in Spanish.