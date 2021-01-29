The Mexican “influencer” Nath Campos He left his travel videos, covers and humor clips for a moment to publish a revealing video that shocks the world of youtubers in Mexico: the public denunciation of sexual abuse by another figure, Ricardo “Rix” González.

The Mexican, who has 2.41 million followers on YouTube, denounced on January 22 the sexual abuse of her partner “Rix” on the same platform where she regularly broadcasts her content.

In the video, titled “my history of abuse”, he told crudely for 47 minutes all the details of the episode and that, in a week, he exceeded 12 million views on his channel.

Through tears, Nath Campos said that during a night in which they went out in a group and everyone drank too much, she was abused in her apartment by youtuber Ricardo “Rix” González.

During the video the youtuber explained, visibly affected, that being drunk her then friend accompanied her home and she, half unconscious, saw how he “did things” to her.

Nath Campos was attacked by the Mexican press, who tried to “confuse” her testimony. Photo: capture.

“I remember taking off my clothes and going to bed to sleep, the next thing I remember is Rix doing things to me while I was sleeping,” said Nath Campos, visibly shocked.

But what he relates most crudely is what happened in the months and years following the event: his friends, colleagues and work team they downplayed the abuse when she told it and they tried to make her see that it was their responsibility.

“I felt very lonely because the most important people in my circle judged me and they saw me as not being something important and that made me feel stupidly guilty, “he said.

In addition, he had to share work projects with “Rix,” he said, and even ended up convincing himself that he should turn the page.

However, as time passed, Nath Campos – who is 25 years old today – learned stories from other victims and finally decided to tell her family and ask for support.

“Rix” Campos is a celebrity in the sky among the youtubers of Mexico. In his channel on the Google platform, he has 2.26 million subscribers. And his success also extends to social networks, such as the 3.1 million followers he has on Instagram and more than 1.5 million on Facebook.

The press attacks and Rix’s response

After having made her confusion public on YouTube, the Mexican reappeared a week later to thank the support of her followers on social networks and and asked not to judge the victims after comments on a national program about her case.

The drivers were harshly criticized in networks because they also considered as an argument of “confusion” the friendship that Campos had maintained with his attacker long after he suffered the abuse.

“I would like to tell these people that when they talk about what I told and lived they are not only speaking to me with their opinion, they are speaking to all the people who lived a similar situation (…) and they may be silencing a lot of people, like me, once heard that comment and preferred to shut up, “Campos said on social networks.

His comment comes after the statements made by the presenters of the morning program “Hoy” in which they described Campos’ testimony as “confusing” and questioned his behavior with alcohol and his friendship with his attacker became viral.

“Why did you wake up there in the morning? Because at night you fell asleep without knowing where you slept or who was. (…) The issue is, do not lose consciousness so as not to get there,” said Martha Figueroa in conversation with Andrea Legarreta, Arath de la Torre, Galilea Montijo and Paul Stanley.

“What is most exciting is that they continue to have a friendly relationship with these people, and that they have a close relationship,” said Legarreta, who later offered an apology.

Likewise, Nath assured that it was a complex issue and that judging the victim for remaining in contact with the perpetrator was delicate and had to be treated with knowledge and sensitivity.

“You are not only talking to people who have experienced sexual abuse, but also to people who experience workplace harassment, people who suffered abuse in their family and aggressions in their marriage and it is an extremely sensitive issue that should be treated better. And that it does not make it confusing, it makes it complex and you can be doing a lot of damage with those comments “, expressed the” influencer “.

Ricardo “Rix” Campos in one of his latest YouTube videos. The influencer has more than 2 million followers on the Google platform. Photo: capture.

On the other hand, Campos declared through Instagram stories several days later that he will be “responsible for everything” and that he knows that after this many people will stop following him on networks.

The video is generating a massive reaction in the panorama of Mexican influencers and youtubers.

Many of her colleagues sent her messages of support, others said they had gone through similar situations and sent hints that suggest a new “Me too” could explode in the world of youtubers, such as it happened in the United States film industry and with the complaint of Thelma Fardín in Argentina.

In her Instagram stories, Nath also expressed that she felt calm and happy with the discussion that her testimony had brought to the table and grateful for the expressions of support received.