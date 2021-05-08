Barça did not go from 0-0 against Atlético and did not deserve more either. The tie left a feeling of disappointment in the fans, disappointed by the lack of arguments of a team that was not much more than Ter Stegen and Messi; and, above all, on guard and fearful that the result will stimulate Madrid. But the reality is stark, and this is Barça’s. A team that can be applauded even for having reached the final stage with options, after a disheartening start to the championship. But what The day LaLiga was played, I had two 18-year-old players, Ilaix and Pedri, in the machine room; and others with their own love but evident limitations like Mingueza. To govern LaLiga with an iron hand, more is needed. Surely, that is the big question for Barça these days. This is its crude ceiling, and its battered economy is not going to allow it to sign too much imbalance. Neymar has already renewed with PSG, Haaland is a chimera and what is underway is a project low cost in which Mateu Alemany and Ramon Planes will have to do an excellent exercise in creativity to provide tools that empower the team. Younger people like Èric García (now it sounds Gravenberch) and a little cheap spice, with Depay.

Laporta’s silence of distrust with Koeman is surprising. That yes with a small mouth must not be liked by the Dutchman, perhaps treated with less sensitivity than a club legend deserves. Koeman is probably not a long project coach, but he has had a tough transition. In soccer, it is not easy to lay a foundation after everything collapses. Koeman has earned the second season he signed, perhaps the right time for what he can bring to Barça.

He played the game at the coordinates he intended. First, he was ordered in the field. Then, he took advantage of the gibberish that Barça got into after Busquets’ injury and dislodged him, but Suárez’s razor failed him. And, finally, he survived the burden of Barça. It has a goalkeeper, Oblak, who looks like a giant. And that goes a long way. Simeone, a huge coach, ended up speaking at the “match by match” press conference, but today Atlético is going to stand in front of the television to suffer Madrid-Sevilla. Also the Barça. Now he sees the League very far, but he is crazy. And who knows if the leader goes to bed on Tuesday. Of course, these days he has verified that he has a roof. You have to think about how to break it without a euro.