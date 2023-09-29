For anyone looking for a SSD for PS5 and PC Crucial P5 Plus, we would like to point out that the 2 TB model of this storage memory is now on discount through Amazon offers. The promotion consists of -64% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this SSD it is €302.99. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform and it has been available for seven days. The current discount is an additional offer compared to the prices of the last period. In recent months the price has rarely risen above €134. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Crucial P5 Plus SSD It offers speeds of up to 6,600 MB/s when reading. It is a PCle 4.0 NVMe M.2 officially compatible with PlayStation 5, as well as obviously with PCs.