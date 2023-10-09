The Netflix series about the English royal family will stop in 2005 and will also include the wedding between Charles and Camilla

Riccardo Cristilli

Netflix will keep subscribers eager to see the latest episodes of the saga The Crown which will end with the upcoming sixth season. In fact, the streaming platform has decided to divide the release into two parts, so as to make interest in the series last longer, a strategy, halfway between binge-watching and weekly release, that Netflix uses for its most important TV series.

When does season 6 of The Crown come out? — The sixth and final season of The Crown it will therefore be released in two parts: i first 4 episodes they will be released on Netflix Thursday 16 November, while the last and final six episodes will be uploaded to the il platform December 14th. The final season will cover less than ten years of the history of the United Kingdom, recounting the events from 1997 to 2005. Given the period, the figure of the prime minister will be of significant importance Tony Blair played by Bertie Carvel. But the series will tell the story of Lady Diana's death, the meeting between William and Kate and also the wedding between Charles and Camilla which took place in 2005.

plot previews — As we read in the official synopsis of the sixth season of The Crown released by Netflix, the series will tell the story of the relationship between Diana and Dodi Fayed, already mentioned in the fifth season, and the tragic accident in which they lost their lives in Paris. Lady D’s death will leave Prince William struggling to reintegrate into life at Eton College after the tragedy as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. Meanwhile, as her Golden Jubilee approaches, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy, which will see the wedding of Carlo and Camilla and the beginning of a new one royal fairy tale between William and Kate.

the cast — The first part of the sixth season of The Crown, out November 16th, you'll see Elizabeth Debicki reprising her role as Princess Diana alongside Dominic West as Prince Charles. Imelda Staunton continues to reign as Queen Elizabeth II along with Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), Claudia Harrison (Princess Anna) e Olivia Williams (Camilla Parker Bowles). They also come back Salim Daw (Mohamed Al Fayed) e Khalid Abdalla (Dodi Fayed). They are there on their debut Rufus Kampa (Prince William) e Fflyn Edwards (Prince Harry). In the second part, released on December 14, they will take on the roles of Prince William and Prince Harry Ed McVey and Luther Ford. Joining them will be Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton. These are the debut roles for the three actors.

The series The Crown was written by Peter Morgan, since its release in 2016 the series The Crown has won and received nominations for numerous awards, including 15 BAFTA nominations, 10 Golden Globe nominations (including 4 wins), 69 Emmy nominations in 5 seasons (with 21 wins in 4 seasons) and more.