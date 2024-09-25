Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki wore a headscarf to a show during Paris Fashion Week, sparking controversy online. The article is published by Daily Mail.

The star, who played Princess Diana in the series “The Crown”, attended the Dior show. She appeared in front of the cameras in a gray coat below the knee with a belt, a white maxi skirt and black low-heeled shoes. At the same time, the 34-year-old celebrity put on a white scarf with a black pattern on her head, tying it under her chin.

The publication’s readers praised the actress’s appearance in the comments. “She looks amazing. The headscarves are gorgeous,” “It’s nice to see someone fully dressed!”, “I wish more women my age – over 35 – wore headscarves like this,” “She looks like she’s over 50,” “She’s a glamorous lady, and this style is disgusting,” “Why is she dressed like an old woman?” – the users were divided in their opinions.

