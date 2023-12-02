The part 2 of ‘The Crown’, season 6, already has a trailer. Netflix released the trailer for the latest installment of the successful series. In this part, the most important events that occurred in the life of the Queen isabel II, as well as their family members. In this grand finale of fiction, we will see what will happen between the royals after the death of the royal family. Princess Dianawhich marked the end of the first part of the season.

In this note, we will show you not only the trailer for the end of ‘The Crown’, but also other details regarding its launch so that you do not miss any details of its last season. This installment promises to leave all the fans who have followed the series since its premiere in 2016 astonished.

Watch HERE the trailer for part 2 of ‘The Crown’, season 6

When does ‘The Crown’ season 6 part 2 premiere?

‘The Crown’season 6, part 2, will premiere on Thursday, December 14, 2023 on the platform Netflix. This season finale – which will be the last, as confirmed by those in charge of the series – will arrive almost a month after the launch of part 1, which was released on November 16.

This second part of the last season will have 6 episodes, which will deal with the events that occurred in the British royal family after the tragic death of Princess Diana. In the trailer, we see how Princes William and Harry will deal with the loss of their mother, as well as the appearance of Kate Middleton, William’s future wife, and the end of the reign of Elizabeth II.

What is part 2 of ‘The Crown’, season 6, about?

After the loss of his mother, Prince Guillermo He returns to Eton facing increasing attention from young female admirers who sympathize with his plight. His struggle to fit in causes family tensions as everyone tries to help him find his place in the system and the world.

The final season of ‘The Crown’ will show the lives of William and Harry after the death of their mother. Photo: Netflix

Upon beginning his studies at St. Andrew’s, the Prince Guillermo he further understands the constant conflict of being a public figure. He attempts to balance university traditions with the limitations of his position and the continued presence of his security detail. His determination is tested when he falls in love with Kate Middletonone of the most popular students on campus.

For its part, the Princess Margaret faces a stroke that causes her to reconsider her lifestyle. With her health failing, she recalls memories of her, including a special night with her sister during European Victory Day in 1945. These memories and what she learned about her older sister provide comfort in her life. her last days.

Finally, after the losses of her sister and mother, and after the Golden Jubilee and the approval of the marriage between Prince Charles and Camilla, the queen begins to question her reign and her legacy. As she approaches her nineties, she is compelled to reflect on what is best for the future of the monarchy.

The beginning of the romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton will also be shown in ‘The Crown’. Photo: Netflix

What is the cast of season 6, part 2 of ‘The Crown’?

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

Dominick West as Prince Charles

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Ed McVey as Prince William

Luther Ford as Prince Harry

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.

