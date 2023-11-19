On November 16, 2023, Netflix released only four episodes of season 6 of ‘The Crown’. This series, which is about the British royal family, left many followers disappointed, as they expected to see the remaining six episodes on the aforementioned platform, known as part 2 of season 6.

Where are they? It turns out that said application has adopted a marketing strategy in which it divides its seasons into two parts to maintain viewer expectations. For that reason, the exact date of its premiere has already been confirmed.

When does part 2 of the sixth season of ‘The Crown’ premiere?

Part 2 of the sixth and final season of ‘The Crown’ will be released on Netflix this Thursday December 14th. In this installment, we will see the reaction that the world has to the death of the Princess Diana and the consequences that this entails for the monarchy. The series has been a global success, even winning an Emmy Award.

What is part 2 of the sixth season of ‘The Crown’ about?

‘The Crown’, which takes us into the life of the British royal family between 1997 and 2005, showed us in the first part of its sixth and final season the last years of the Princess Diana.

In this second part, we will witness the wedding of King Charles III with Camilla and the development of Prince William’s romance with his girlfriend Kate Middleton. Additionally, Queen Elizabeth II will begin to reflect on her reign and imagine the moment when her successors will assume the throne.

Each episode of part 2 of ‘The Crown’ will be 60 minutes long and will be available on Netflix.

Princess Diana, in ‘The Crown’. Photo: Netflix.

What is the full cast of ‘The Crown’ season 6?

Among the actors who give life to the characters in the sixth season of ‘The Crown’ are Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Pryce as Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed al-Fayed and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.