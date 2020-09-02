In the first half of 2020, Russians reduced consumer spending by an average of 11.5 thousand rubles , calculated analysts of the international audit and consulting network FinExpertiza (the study is at the disposal of Izvestia). This is the maximum since 2006: spending has only grown from January to July for the last 13 years … Depending on the region “Quarantine savings” could reach 41 thousand rubles with the biggest decline in travel, dining and clothing spending. One of the main reasons for cutting costs was the desire to save a financial cushion for a rainy day: the volume of savings against the background of the coronavirus increased almost fivefold , experts said.

Lean and wasteful

The most significant reduction in consumer spending in absolute terms occurred in Moscow – over six months, spending by residents of the capital decreased by 41 thousand rubles , follows from FinExpertiza data. Residents of Yakutia took the second place in terms of the amount of money saved, who spent 28.7 thousand rubles less than a year earlier. And immediately behind them in the rating of thrifty Russians are residents of Sevastopol (minus 26 thousand rubles of expenses), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District (minus 19.1 thousand) and Krasnodar Territory (minus 18.9 thousand).

Kaliningraders also had to tighten their belts against the backdrop of the pandemic: their spending decreased by 18.1 thousand rubles. Residents of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug spent 17 thousand rubles less, spending by the population of Dagestan fell by 16.6 thousand rubles and the Stavropol Territory by 16.2 thousand. Petersburgers reduced consumption by 15.9 thousand rubles, putting the Northern capital in last place in the top 10 most economical regions.

At the same time, in percentage terms, the largest decrease in consumer spending was recorded in Sevastopol (by 19.3% taking into account inflation), Yakutia (by 18.5%) and Dagestan (by 17.3%) …

Photo: Izvestia / Tatiana Polevaya

On average in Russia for six months, Russians have reduced spending by 11.5 thousand rubles, it follows from the calculations of FinExpertiza. Thus, monthly expenses decreased by 1,930 rubles: from 26.9 thousand in the first six months of 2019 to 24.97 thousand for the same period in 2020. Adjusted for inflation, they decreased by 10%.

However, not all Russians have become more economical: in some regions, the average costs, on the contrary, increased compared to last year. … Thus, residents of the Sakhalin Region have become more wasteful by 8.5 thousand rubles, expenses in the Altai Territory have increased by 1.5 thousand rubles, and the average costs in the Amur Region have increased by 1.2 thousand. The population of Ryazan and Tver regions also spent more (by 1.1 thousand and 1 thousand rubles, respectively) and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (by 900 rubles).

New consumption

Russians’ spending on goods decreased by 4.2% year-on-year, and on services – by 14.5% , reported in FinExpertiza. Izvestia asked the largest credit organizations to analyze the purchases of citizens by category.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Polegenko

Gazprombank said that during the pandemic, there were sharp changes in the needs of Russians: travel expenses decreased by 90% compared to 2019, clothing and footwear – by 82%, cafes and restaurants – by 72% … At the same time, citizens made supplies, began to spend more time at home and cook on their own due to the closure of restaurants: as a result, spending on food increased by 32%, on medicines – by a quarter, and on alcohol – by 22%.

Besides, spending in the home entertainment sector grew , added in Gazprombank. For example, purchases at online movie theaters increased by 12%, while spending on online books, films and audio recordings increased by 75%.

For a rainy day

Consumer spending expectedly decreased due to falling incomes of the population , explained the President of FinExpertiza Elena Trubnikova. According to Rosstat, real disposable income in the second quarter of 2020, which was hit by the brunt of the pandemic crisis, fell by 8% on an annualized basis, a record quarterly drop since 1999.

Photo: Izvestia / Konstantin Kokoshkin

Besides, the dynamics of expenses was influenced by an objective reduction in everyday expenses , said the expert. For example, self-isolating workers saved on transport and dining out, and most Russians had no physical opportunity to spend on restaurants and entertainment. However, there was another reason for saving: citizens began to save money for a rainy day.

– The total amount of funds unspent by the population for the six months of this year increased by 4.6 times and amounted to 2.15 trillion rubles. The Russians sent 7.6% of their income to savings against 1.6% a year earlier, and they preferred to keep most of these funds in cash rather than in bank deposits, ” said Elena Trubnikova.

The decline in the growth rates of wages has affected almost all sectors, and in a number of areas of economic activity their decline was recorded. , noted Andrey Piskunov, managing director of the group of ratings of the NKR agency. For example, the salaries of employees of hotels and catering decreased in April-June by 16%, 18% and 13%, and in the field of culture, sports, leisure and entertainment, salaries decreased by 10%, 6% and 8%, respectively. This could not but induce people to start saving, the expert noted.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Evgeny Odinokov