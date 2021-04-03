Netflix’s hit series The Crown impressed viewers by recreating the lives of British royal characters. Despite disagreements about the fidelity of certain real events, the showrunner and his team promised to continue to give the best possible portrait in the fifth season.

The exhaustive work of artistic production is known by all to capture on screen every minute detail of the locations, clothing, among other sections. However, no one imagined that the designer Martin Childs he had infiltrated Buckingham Palace to recreate such aspects on the show.

Following the authorities’ refusal to access the London residence, Childs told The Times that he used an unusual tactic to achieve his mission: attending the palace through a tour as a tourist. In this way, he had to take note and remember down to the smallest detail 15 spaces, including lounges and offices.

The only downside was that the private rooms of Elizabeth II and Prince Philip of Edinburgh were not accessible to tourists. “All I knew was that in the upper-floor apartments, the rooms are continuously arranged and connected by doors, rather than hallways,” explained the production designer.

“This is how the bedroom, the queen’s dressing room and the Prince Felipe’s bedroom are located. So, I had an architectural metaphor for an extraordinary marriage. It meant that they could close the doors to each other, that there would be distance and closeness between them whenever they wanted, ”he reflected.

“Whenever I was in one room I would look through the doors into the next to see what interesting frames would come up on the screen,” continued Childs, who should already be finalizing details for the filming of the fifth season of The Crown in June. 2021.