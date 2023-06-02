The two artists gave a wonderful and distinguished concert befitting this occasion, and as sources revealed to “Sky News Arabia” earlier, the two artists will present a joint work of art.
The joint work between Abdo and Al-Abdullat, written by the poet Saleh Al-Shadi, composed by Omar Al-Abdullat and arranged by Ayman Abdullah.
And the artist, Omar Al-Abdalat, published the song on his YouTube channel, accompanied by the words:
lyric
Amman’s air tweeted with songs, and the mountains of Amman rippled in song
A song of happiness brought together two peoples, and everyone blessed, and joy became euphoria.
Jordanian…Saudi…Jordanian Saudi…Saudi Jordanian
O grandson of the Prophet, O Hussein, O son of Abdullah, O beloved of the people, congratulations, O son of Abdullah!
Jordanian…Saudi…Jordanian Saudi…Saudi Jordanian
The Mahabish beat and poured coffee. A thousand blessings, O Hussain, and O Rajah
The Mahabish beat and poured coffee. A thousand blessings, O Hussain, and O Rajah
With an eye between an eyelash and an eyelash, O Hussain, we saw the moon shining and we saw it hoping
The daughter of generosity and generosity, the daughter of the dear ones, I chose her, and may God bless you, I chose Naqwa
Oh Hussein, the offspring of the honorable and honorable, who are full of glory, dignity and fraternity
Honor is in you, which is from today and time, and glory is in you, and glory is in you
Your grandfather Hussein, who filled the hearing and the eye, and your father Abdullah, and the people are proud of you
And you are the joy between the gathering of the professionals, who sang for all the joys
Our groom, O Badr Badi, may your nights last for pleasure
Our bride, Nadi perfume, has conquered all perfumes
And you took it, and you are the conciliator Houria from the country of light
I took it and you are the conciliator Houria from the country of light
Our groom, Badr Badi, may your nights last for pleasure
Her right hand came to his right hand with the highest meanings and feelings
Oh God, I asked you for the gift that would make their life a joy
And live in it together, hopefully I will be present
Conclusion We prayed for Ahmed, our Prophet, for eternity
Welcome to them, happiness with roses and breezes of aroma
Sing, humiliate, bless them, and give the princess to the prince
Our Groom adorned the attributes of glory and great destiny
Our bride is the six girls, as if she is the bright full moon
On the hon, O sun of the galaxy, skip, and in the name of God, upon you
Princess Hala
A descendant according to his dowry and freedom, all the good and the good in you
Jordanian…Saudi…Jordanian Saudi…Saudi Jordanian
#Crown #Princes #wedding. #joint #song #Muhammad #Abdo #Omar #AlAbdullah
