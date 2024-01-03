In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, this morning, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, laid the foundation stone for the project. Expansion of the passenger terminal at Sharjah International Airport, the largest package in a series of expansion projects with a total cost of 2.4 billion dirhams, expected to be completed in 2027.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Sharjah and the audience watched a visual presentation in which he discussed the detailed plans for the passenger terminal project, which costs 1.235 billion dirhams, and aims to raise the capacity to 20 million passengers per year. It consists of expanding the passenger terminal to separate the movement of arrivals from departures, and developing the main building. In addition to updating the systems and facilities, increasing the number of bridges to ensure smooth movement, building a building to serve VIPs, and other updates and developments that will occur to the buildings of Sharjah International Airport.

During the presentation, His Highness learned about the technical specifications of the project, which will be located on an area of ​​190,000 square metres, which will ensure easy movement of passengers and increase the capacity. The presentation also touched on the additions that the expansion project will witness by increasing the number of self-check-in devices and increasing the number of registration desks. And baggage claim belts, in addition to increasing the number of electronic boarding gates, waiting lounges, and food courts, and adding a hotel for passengers on diverted flights.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Sharjah listened to an explanation of the most prominent airport systems and information and communications technology systems, which contribute to the speed and flow of movement, raising the efficiency of operations, improving performance, and using software in a centralized manner and sharing it with the concerned authorities. His Highness was informed of the projects that were completed during the period. Previous.

During the laying of the foundation stone, His Highness witnessed the Sharjah Airport Authority’s signing ceremony of the main contractor contract for the passenger terminal, and His Highness took a group photo with the development projects work team and project engineers, wishing them success in completing the tasks assigned to them.

The Sharjah Airport Authority has launched a package of projects to develop logistics operations, including facilities, buildings and various systems, according to special standards to preserve the environment and reduce carbon emissions, raise the level of services provided and improve the flow of operational processes, in line with the authority’s strategy aimed at strengthening the airport’s position to be among the top 5. Airports regionally in terms of distinguished travel experience and leading customer service.

The Authority has completed a number of works within the expansion project, which included the establishment of a group of facilities that complement the services in accordance with the highest standards of environmental preservation and resource rationalization, including a luggage handling station for transferred passengers, which includes ground handling equipment that runs on electrical energy, in addition to building a new water treatment plant. Sanitation, increasing the number of check-in counters to increase capacity, electrical feeding stations, warehouses for airlines, and a new engineering building.

The laying of the foundation stone was attended by His Highness the Crown Prince of Sharjah, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Thani, Director of the Department of Civil Aviation, and a number of heads of staff. Directors of local departments, and senior military officers.