His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, issued Council Resolution No. (1) of 2024 AD regarding the promotion and appointment of a Director of the Department of Municipal Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decision stipulated that Sheikh Engineer Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Director of the Building Permits Department in the Sharjah City Municipality, would be promoted to the rank of “Department Director” according to the Special Jobs System in the Sharjah Government, and would be appointed Director of the Department of Municipal Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah.