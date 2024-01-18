His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, issued Council Resolution No. (2) of 2024 AD regarding the promotion and appointment of a Director of the Sharjah Digital Department.

The decision stipulated that engineer Lamia Obaid Al-Hussan Al Shamsi, Director of the Government Development Department in the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, would be promoted to the rank of “Department Director” on the Special Jobs System in the Sharjah Government, and be appointed Director of the Sharjah Digital Department.