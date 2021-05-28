Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Urban Planning Council, confirmed that working according to strategic plans and proactive studies in the comprehensive development project is a major reason for the integration of various achievements at the level of all sectors in the emirate.

His Highness, during his presidency, yesterday morning, of the Urban Planning Council meeting held at the Ruler’s office, referred to the important roles of the Council in infrastructure projects by setting comprehensive strategies for urban development in the cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, in coordination with all government agencies.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Sharjah, went to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, with sincere thanks and great gratitude for his constant keenness to support the development wheel in the emirate, as well as for the confidence of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which was placed by the Urban Planning Council work team and members His Board of Directors, asking God Almighty to help them perform their duties to serve the Emirate of Sharjah.

His Highness explained that the Emirate of Sharjah, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, has become a pioneering example in advanced urban projects that provided a distinguished social, cultural, educational and investment environment, praising His Highness’s wise vision in the quality of projects implemented in a manner that takes into account access to services and the availability of modern facilities and preservation Environment and achieve visual pleasure.

His Highness recalled the efforts of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi in establishing the Urban Planning Council and laying down the main rules and foundations that had a significant impact in establishing new projects and developing previous facilities and infrastructure, in accordance with the strategic plans laid down by the Council. The meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda, concerned with the Council’s roles in setting urban development plans through joint projects between the infrastructure sectors in the emirate.

The Council reviewed a report on the most prominent achievements made in the past period, which were implemented with the best planning and construction standards to ensure the efficiency and capacity of the infrastructure and service facilities, in a manner that meets the current and future needs of the emirate. The council also discussed a set of strategic studies that support the development of short, medium and long-term future plans that contribute to keeping pace with the rapid growth in the emirate, taking into account all modern requirements and preserving the authentic identity of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council directed to accelerate the pace of work on future projects and take into account their implementation with high flexibility that would achieve complete flow in the daily life of the residents and visitors of the emirate.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Engineer Sultan bin Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Vice President and Director of the Urban Planning Council, Engineer Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Head of the Planning and Survey Department, Engineer Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Public Works Department, Engineer Yousef Saleh Al Suwaji, Head of the Roads and Transport Authority, and Saeed Sultan Paljio Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, and Eng.Khalid Al Ali, Secretary General of the Urban Planning Council.