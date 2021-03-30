The Sharjah Executive Council held its regular meeting today under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

The meeting – which was held in the Ruler’s Office – discussed a number of important government issues that contribute to developing services and providing a decent life for citizens and residents of the land of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the report submitted by the Supreme Committee for Digital Transformation on the general strategy project for the Sharjah Digital Platform, which included many strategic axes and mechanisms for providing digital services according to the best and fastest procedures, and included a number of models for comparison between previous and modern service procedures that will provide smoother service delivery. With fast delivery according to high quality.

The report dealt with the objectives of the project aimed at providing integrated services by connecting different entities to provide a seamless experience, providing a unified digital platform that brings together government services and forms a point of interaction between government agencies and individuals, in addition to providing work mechanisms that simplify service delivery and reduce their steps and completion times, and provide an experience for customers. Based on their interests and motivations.

The Council praised the efforts of the Higher Committee for Digital Transformation in working to provide digital services in cooperation with various entities within a unified digital platform, and the Council approved a number of recommendations that support the development of digital services.

The Council reviewed the report submitted by the Department of Planning and Survey on benefiting from the old unused schools in the emirate, which dealt with the department’s work in counting unused schools and assessing their construction level in coordination with government agencies, according to three stages, starting from the city of Sharjah, then the central region, and then the eastern region.

The report included a number of recommendations that support education projects and the provision of various services and infrastructures for residents of cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council also reviewed the performance report of the Sharjah Social Security Fund since its inception until the end of the year 2020 AD, which included the stages that the fund has worked on since its establishment in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at providing an insurance umbrella for all citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah. Of those working in departments, institutions and bodies of the Sharjah government.

The report showed the growth and development of business in the fund in various operational aspects, enhancing cooperation with entities and partners, providing an information base for the fund’s affiliates, and disbursing insurance benefits on time and accurately.

The Board commended the significant and remarkable development of the Social Security Fund, the achievements it had made, and the future plans it had put in place to grow the Fund and provide the best services.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the fourteenth session of the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative session of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 AD, which includes discussing the policy of the Sharjah International Airport Authority.