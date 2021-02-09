The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah held its weekly meeting, headed by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, this morning «Tuesday» in The Ruler’s Office.

The meeting discussed a number of important government issues related to achieving comprehensive development that the emirate adopts in various fields and levels.

The Council affirmed that what the UAE is doing in space exploration has strengthened its position in the ranks of global countries, and that sending the first exploration flight of its kind to the planet Mars represents a scientific achievement to be added to the country’s record, and the Council wished all success to the “Hope Probe” team in achieving its goals.

The Council reviewed the annual report of the Department of Civil Aviation for the year 2020, indicating the department’s efforts to promote and develop the air transport sector in the emirate, and to ensure the application of the highest standards of security and safety in all civil aviation operations, in addition to its adoption of a number of initiatives that contribute to enhancing the performance of human resources efficiency. Within a competitive and creative work environment.

The report referred to the department’s achievements during the Covid-19 pandemic, including updating operational plans for all departments, completing a manual of procedures and terms of reference for all departments and divisions, allocating all resources to facilitate the remote work system, and issuing a protocol for travel procedures through ports. The Emirate of Sharjah, in addition to an e-training initiative aimed at developing employee skills and knowledge.

The report covered passenger movement statistics, air freight, commercial licenses and transport rights.

The Council approved the Sharjah Early Childhood Program, which includes a set of laws and administrative and organizational directives, and a summary of educational methodologies that regulate the work of nurseries, and clarify the educational and educational aspects and methods of measurement that are relevant to children from 3 months to the age of four.

The program aims to prepare a comprehensive and unified system of regulations for government nurseries in the Emirate of Sharjah, standardize learning standards and exemplary behavior for children at the nursery level, and raise the quality of programs in an integrated manner.

The work on preparing the program took 3 years, and a working group of 25 members was formed, and local and international practices in this field were examined, and the program includes a regulatory and educational framework, and the organizational framework contains a set of standards and policies that regulate the administrative work of government nurseries in the emirate. The educational framework includes educational standards and outcomes that define the abilities and skills a child should possess at this age.

The Council also reviewed a report on indicators of the economic situation of the Emirate of Sharjah for the year 2020, which includes indicators of the performance of the industrial sector, the movement of business licenses and the creation of electronic services.

The report revealed the efforts of the Department of Economic Development in the Emirate of Sharjah in light of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and finding innovative solutions to face various challenges through the development of its electronic services, as the rate of electronic trade licenses increased during the first half of 2020 to 333% compared to 2019.

The economic incentives launched by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah that had a great impact in stimulating the business sector and reducing the economic effects of the pandemic, in addition to indicators of the recovery of the economic sector in the country, to the increase in the growth rates of business and industrial licenses during the second half of 2020 by 17%. , And the increase in the rates of electronic trading licenses during the same period amounted to 106%.

The Council also reviewed the report of the Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations, which includes all the activities, heritage and introductory activities for the 49th National Day celebrations of the United Arab Emirates that were held in the Emirate of Sharjah during the period from November to the fifth of December 2020, according to precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus Covid-19.

During the session, a number of issues related to the public affairs of the emirate were also discussed, and the council took appropriate decisions on them.