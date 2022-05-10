His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired this morning, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council Executive Council meeting held in the office of His Highness the Ruler.

The meeting discussed many important issues related to the progress of government work, follow-up of the performance of all government departments and bodies, and plans to develop vital sectors in the emirate.

The Council issued Resolution No. 12 of 2022 amending Executive Council Resolution No. /8 of 2018 regarding the performance appraisal system for Sharjah government employees, and the new articles in the resolution organized a mechanism for employee grievance against the result of performance evaluation through the grievance committees in government agencies, and an evaluation mechanism Government employees during the period of joining the national service.

The Council approved the memorandum of legislative permission regarding the amendment of Law No. 7/ of 2015 regarding the organization of the Sharjah Education Council, with the aim of developing legal legislation and keeping pace with the great development in the education sector.

The Council reviewed the annual report of the Department of Social Services for the year 2021 AD, and the report dealt with the various achievements and services provided by the Department to the various target groups, where the number of beneficiaries of social assistance reached 9,661 beneficiaries, for a total aid amounting to 406 million dirhams.

In the social care and protection sector, the number of residents in shelters reached 194 throughout the year, and 2,929 urgent and non-urgent communications were handled for those without social care. The department also provided various services to 4,387 elderly and people with disabilities.

The report also included the social and educational programs of the department, where it implemented 4,295 educational programs targeting 144,000 participants, in addition to programs of support and social empowerment for beneficiary individuals and families. The volunteers of the Sharjah Voluntary Work Center of the Department achieved 265,544 volunteer hours in community service.

The report included the department’s efforts in digital transformation, implementation of electronic linkage with relevant authorities, training and qualification services for specialists and employees involved in social work, and supervisory inspection of professional licenses.



