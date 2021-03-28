Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Council of the Police Sciences Academy, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday evening, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the twenty-first batch of student officers at the Academy of Police Sciences.

The ceremony, which took place at the Academy’s headquarters in the University City of Sharjah, was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office, Lieutenant General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, members of the Academy Council, and a number of Senior officers, officials and military attachés in the embassies of brotherly and friendly countries in the country, and parents of graduates.

The celebration activities began with playing the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, then the student officer Affan Othman Ali recited verses from the Holy Quran, after which the Dean Dr. Muhammad Khamis Al-Othmani, Director General of the Academy, delivered a speech in which he welcomed the sponsor of the ceremony, thanking him for honoring and sponsoring the graduation ceremony, indicating that he A blessed day from the days of the nation, in which the fields of honor and heroism are proud, and the flags of truth and duty are raised on it.

Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan during the delivery of certificates to graduates

He said, “The Police Sciences Academy has had an important and pivotal role in establishing security and safety throughout the United Arab Emirates, and its graduates have contributed to the promotion of stability, with efficiency and merit, and qualified and trained hundreds of officers from the United Arab Emirates and the brotherly Arab countries. In light of these exceptional circumstances, the pandemic did not deter us from achieving our goals. Our educational and training base is strong and solid, through which the scientific and training program has been implemented efficiently in various educational methods remotely, whether attendance or using hybrid education.

He continued, “These efforts would not have been realized and seen light and success without the directives and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who surrounded us with all parental interest and care, as well as the direct follow-up and supervision by my Highness, His Highness the Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler. Sharjah, Chairman of the Academy Council, and his overcoming all the practical training and educational requirements to achieve success, excellence and parity with all security academic institutions in all Arab, regional and international forums, as we set our curricula at the Academy of Police Sciences, according to drawn plans and programs, and we followed in a confident, reassuring and well-thought-out pace. Numerous master’s and doctoral programs, and we took into account the evolution of the times, the pace of civilization and the actual need. Modern and advanced fields for training and shooting were established that simulate the security reality and its requirements, so we gained distinction and leadership with it.

He added, “We worked very hard and without boredom in the midst of this changing quantity and the tremendous leaps that the UAE has witnessed on all economic, social and security levels, over the past twenty-five years of the Academy’s life, as it celebrates its Silver Jubilee in early July. We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the members of the Academy Council for their tangible efforts to do so.

The Ottoman Brigadier pointed out that many huge ongoing development projects have spread throughout the Emirate of Sharjah at a time when the development process has stopped in many countries of the world due to the pandemic, as he expresses an insightful forward-looking vision from His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, focusing on His Highness Paying attention to the humanitarian, social and scientific aspects, ensuring stability, the existence and cohesion of families, to keep the crime index in quantity and quality at its lowest levels in pursuit of comprehensive development, which is the cornerstone of the strategy of the Ministry of Interior led by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior .

The Director General of the Academy thanked the members of the educational, training and administrative bodies for their sincere and sincere efforts in preparing and qualifying graduates, which represent a distinguished model in giving, giving, building and loyalty.

The Ottoman Dean congratulated the graduates and their parents with their joy at this great achievement, and said, “Graduates, here are the fields of honor and dignity calling you to be loyal and loyal soldiers, with the teachings of your religion committed and obedient, and with the constitution charters and the right guides. Your country is difficult or representative, as our leaders and members of our community have placed all their confidence in you, after I instilled in you all the meanings of pride, dignity and lofty values, so be on the level of this confidence and hope, and broaden with all the strength and firmness you have been given to defend the security of this dear homeland, and preserve its gains, We ask the Almighty to grant you the payment, and we pray to him to help you for the good of this country and its people.

The students of the Academy presented a military presentation summarizing the skills and arts they had learned that translate the great efforts made by the trainers and those responsible for preparing this batch, and at the end of the ceremony a ceremony was held to hand over the flag from the 21st to the 22nd batch.

After that, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the patron of the ceremony, honored the first batch in a number of scientific and practical disciplines, wishing them success and a successful future, calling them to continue excellence and success, bearing in mind that the security of the homeland and the citizen is a trust in their necks And they must defend it and devote itself to preserving it, and work hard and diligently to keep the country proud and dear with their young hands.

Yaqoub Ahmed Al-Mansoori won first place in the general score and first in academic subjects. Marwan Nawwaf Al-Amiriyin from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan won second place in the general group and first among the delegated students, while Muhammad Zakaria Al-Hanatleh won third place in the general total, while Muhammad Obaid Al Shamsi won First place in scientific research curricula, Saeed Salah Al-Sawaya achieved first place in leadership, while Turki Muhammad Al-Maamari achieved first place in Al-Maslak, Abdulaziz Muhammad Al-Baqish won first place in archery, Ahmed Khaled Al-Mughni, first in the pedestrian, and Muhammad Abdul Basit Bawalzoud first place in fitness Physical, and the review was led by Rashid Sultan bin Hada.

His Highness the Chairman of the Police Academy Council received a memorial shield presented by the Academy in appreciation of his support and honor, and the shield symbolizes two important pillars, the first representing science, which is the basic pillar of development and development, while the second represents security through the presence of safe hands that support this progress and work to protect it.

The graduates took an oath, pledging God to be loyal soldiers of the United Arab Emirates and its president, and to respect its constitution and laws.

At the end of the graduation ceremony, His Highness, the Crown Prince of Sharjah, kindly took pictures with the graduating officers from the twenty-first batch.