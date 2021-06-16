Sharjah (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that government work in the Emirate of Sharjah comes in accordance with main directions aimed at achieving development in various fields through policies and plans with clear visions that all government departments and bodies work on within an integrated system in Pioneering government action.

This came during His Highness presiding, yesterday morning, the meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, which bore the number 1000, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Sharjah, said: “Since the issuance of the law establishing the Executive Council, the Council has been working with sound directives, wise visions and insights from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in order to advance society and provide all services and needs to citizens and residents of Sharjah.”

On the challenges faced by government work and the achievements made, His Highness said: “We went through many challenges that highlighted the strength of the foundation on which we are working. Organizing all council affairs. Today, Sharjah is more capable of facing challenges, and better prepared for any emergency circumstances. Today, we complete a thousand sessions that resulted in thousands of decisions, initiatives and projects whose positive impact everyone sees everywhere throughout the emirate.”

His Highness, the Chairman of the Executive Council, thanked everyone who contributed to the government work in the Emirate of Sharjah, saying: “I thank all members and former secretaries-general who had a role in the achievements made during the council’s march, and I thank the General Secretariat’s work team for their efforts that contribute to the performance The Council has fulfilled its duties to the fullest, and I also thank you all for your efforts, dedication, commitment and sincere work for your country and leadership and for the service of all members of society. Remember that every achievement you achieve makes us proud and draws happiness on the faces of the people of Sharjah.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, praised the permanent support and directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which was a clear path for the work of the Council from its inception until it reached the 1000th session.

His Highness stressed the role of the Council in drawing up the general policy of the emirate in an integrated manner among all government departments and bodies, to achieve the main objectives and develop the various sectors in a way that brings the community the best services and achievements.

The presentation included a number of statistics represented in the provision of 25,000 jobs since 2010, the granting of 58,000 plots of land that varied between residential and investment since 1998, and 8,316 citizens benefiting from housing support, 107,000 beneficiaries of the health insurance system, and economic growth that reached 184 thousand commercial licenses since 2001.

The Council approved the second batch for the year 2021 AD of those entitled to grant residential lands in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the number of beneficiaries of the second batch amounted to 1,300 beneficiaries who met the conditions, bringing the total beneficiaries of the first and second batches to 2410 beneficiaries in all cities and regions of the emirate.

“Digital Sharjah”

The Council issued Resolution No. (17) of 2021 regarding the establishment and organization of the Sharjah Digital Office. The Council launched the Sharjah Digital Platform, which is a unified digital platform for services provided by local and federal government agencies and the private sector in the Emirate of Sharjah. It aims to provide various services on one platform, and provide integrated services. They are interconnected, presented with easy and quick procedures, and give the customer a distinct experience based on his interests and motives.