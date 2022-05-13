During the call, the Crown Prince expressed his condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, asking God to bless the deceased with his mercy and forgiveness and to dwell in his vast gardens, and to inspire them patience and solace, according to what was reported by the agency. Saudi news.

While the ruler of Abu Dhabi expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Saudi Crown Prince for his condolences and condolences to them on the deceased.

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, passed away on Friday, according to what was announced by the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced official mourning and flags at half-mast over Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for a period of 40 days, starting from Friday, and suspending work in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for 3 days, starting from Friday.