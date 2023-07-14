Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, performed the funeral prayer for the body of the late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Qasimi.

A number of sheikhs and worshipers also performed the funeral prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah.

And His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to all the honorable Al-Qawasim family, praying to God Almighty to cover the deceased with the abundance of his mercy, to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire everyone with beautiful patience and solace.