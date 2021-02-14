His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Decree No. 2 of 2021 regarding the regulation of the profession of marriage mediators in Ras Al Khaimah.

The articles of the decision stipulate:

– A register shall be established in the court to register intermediaries, and no person may practice the profession of mediation in marriage alone or with third parties. The form of the register, its data, the procedures for registration therein, and the certificates issued by the court through it shall be determined by a decision of the president.

– The committee is responsible for receiving requests for registering mediators in the registry, examining them, and conducting tests and personal interviews for applicants for registration.

– Whoever is to be registered in the registry must meet the following requirements:

He must be a citizen of the state and not be less than thirty years of age upon registration, be married or previously married, be of good conduct, of good reputation, and have not been sentenced in a criminal or disciplinary manner for a matter that violates honor or trust even if he is rehabilitated.

And to be familiar with the provisions of the Personal Status Law, in particular the provisions of marriage and divorce and what is related to them, and to pass the tests and personal interviews conducted by the committee, and a person who practices the profession among non-citizens may be excluded from the first condition, by a decision of the president.

– Article 5 stipulates that applications for registration in the registry shall be submitted together with documents that prove the fulfillment of the conditions for registration, and the committee may request clarifications or documents it deems necessary to decide on the application.

The registration period is two years, and it may be renewed for similar periods based on an application submitted during the last month of the registration expiration date.

– The committee examines the applications to ensure that they fulfill the conditions and informs those whose application has been accepted the date of performing the interview and the tests.

– The committee issues a certificate of enrollment for those who pass the personal interview and tests, and it is not permissible to practice the activity except through an office licensed by the Department of Economic Development.

– The court collects a fee of three thousand dirhams for registering the broker in the registry and one thousand dirhams for renewing the registration.

– The mediator must write the mediation agreement with his clients according to the form approved by the committee and provide a suitable place for clients to get acquainted with the office, or hold acquaintance sessions in the home of the fiancée or one of her first-degree relatives or in the place agreed upon by the suitors and adhere to his work with honor, honesty, community values ​​and non-disclosure Secrets and personal information that he accessed by virtue of his profession and not to combine the profession with the work of the Ma’zun.

The committee may cancel the registration in any of the following cases:

If the broker loses one of the conditions for being registered in the registry and the trade license is not renewed with the competent authority for two consecutive years, the decision of delisting may be appealed to the president, and his decision shall be final and if the grievance is rejected, the registration may not be renewed except with new procedures.

– Article eleven stipulates that whoever practices the profession prior to the implementation of this decision shall adjust his status within six months from the date of its implementation or upon renewal of the license, whichever is earlier, and Article 12 stipulates that the Head of the Courts Department shall issue executive instructions for this decision.

For his part, Head of the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department, Counselor Ahmed Muhammad Al-Khatri, praised the decision and the dimensions of its noble social purposes, as it organizes a social activity related to the family that the federal and local governments give great attention to both, which will directly contribute to preserving the privacy of families and dealing with the most important stage in the marital relationship With high craftsmanship, it prevents any negative risks that such random activity may generate.

Al-Khatiri raised the highest signs of gratitude and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, for his interest in the social aspect of the emirate and his concern for families and moving the emirate to an institutional level that provides a luxurious life for citizens and residents.

The Head of the Courts Department affirmed that his directives had been issued to immediately start implementing the decision, due to the tremendous benefits it would entail, targeting the stability and construction of families on solid foundations.





