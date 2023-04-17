The Crown Prince of Kuwait said today, Monday, that the National Assembly (Parliament), which was restored based on a ruling by the Constitutional Court last month, will be dissolved, and new general elections will be held in the coming months, according to the official account of the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Twitter.
He said, “In order to arrange all of the above and invoke the constitution and respect for the popular will, we decided to dissolve the 2020 National Assembly, which was restored by the ruling of the Constitutional Court, a constitutional solution based on Article 107 of the constitution, and to call for general elections in the coming months.”
The statements of Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah came in a speech he delivered on behalf of the Emir of the country.
