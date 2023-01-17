His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, issued a number of decisions for the year 2023.

His Highness issued Resolution No. 2 of 2023 regarding the issuance of the financial system for the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, and Resolution No. 3 of 2023 regarding the issuance of the human resources regulations for the Fujairah Martial Arts Club.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah also issued Resolution No. 4 of 2023 regarding the formation of the General Committee for Government Procurement, so that the committee is composed of all government departments, provided that each department is represented by one representative.

His Highness also issued Resolution No. 5 of 2023 regarding updating data on buildings, housing, households, establishments, and the general population census for the year 2024 in the Emirate of Fujairah, provided that the Fujairah Statistics Center undertakes launching the project and working on it under the chairmanship of the center director and the membership of representatives from Fujairah departments.

These decisions shall come into force as of the date of their issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.