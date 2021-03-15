His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Supreme President of “Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University”, congratulated the graduates of the university, in the tenth and eleventh batches of the master’s, bachelor’s and diploma programs in the “College of Business and Quality Management” and the “College of E-Education” »,« College of Health and Environmental Studies », and the first batch of PhD students, by their graduation through a message that His Highness surprised the 516 graduates, via e-mail, during the graduation ceremony that was held virtually yesterday, affirming His Highness’s pride in its graduates, and wishing them success And excellence in their future.

Hamdan bin Mohammed: – “We are working at the university to keep pace with the ambitious vision of Mohammed bin Rashid, by providing more creative energies.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, through a tweet on Twitter, “We celebrated the graduation of batches 10 and 11 of the 10 and 11 master’s, bachelor’s and diploma programs in the colleges of business administration, quality, e-learning, health and environmental studies, and the first batch of doctoral students. We assured them of our pride in their success, wishing them success.

His Highness added: “We are working at the university to keep pace with the ambitious vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the future by providing more creative energies and enlightened minds with modern science and knowledge, so that they will always be at the forefront, an asset to the homeland, and a pillar of its elevation and progress.”

The graduates expressed their overwhelming happiness with this generous gesture by His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, the Supreme President of the University, and the constant care and follow-up of His Highness, and his constant encouragement for the students of the university, in the various disciplines, as this gesture reflects the leadership’s keenness to stimulate positive energies and creative minds. Their pride in this precious message from His Highness, which reads: “I am pleased to share with you the joy of graduation day, and I am pleased to assure you that your university is proud of you and your deserved success, with my best wishes for a prosperous future.”

The graduation ceremony was held virtually under the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, Supreme President of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, and in the presence of the Vice President of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, and members of the Board of Trustees, where the ceremony took place remotely as part of an event that is The first of its kind in the region, using the latest technologies of visual communication and cinematography, including the graduation of the first batch of PhD students for the first time.

The ceremony was broadcast on various digital platforms, and was attended remotely by the President of the University, Dr. Mansour Al-Awar, members of the academic and administrative staff, as well as parents, students and graduates, amid widespread praise for the pioneering efforts led by Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University to employ technology to ensure the continuity of the educational process and graduate A new generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and future leaders.

The virtual ceremony included celebrating the graduation of the first batch of doctoral students at Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, which included eight graduates, three of them from the College of Business and Quality Management, three from the College of Health and Environmental Studies, and two from the College of E-learning, and the graduation of 360 students was celebrated. Master’s programs, 146 students in bachelor’s programs, two diploma programs, and all received their certificates using blockchain technology, in continuation to the success of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, as it is the first in the Arab world to adopt this advanced technology, which allows graduates to share academic certificates and degrees through Social media platforms, with educational institutes and universities of higher education, anytime and anywhere.

Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim expressed his sincere thanks and great appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Supreme President of the University, for his unlimited support and constant directives that had a great impact on the elevation of the university’s status and its elevation among its peers from universities in the world, appreciating His Highness’s insightful vision, which made the University a beacon for new generations to draw on knowledge and knowledge to serve the UAE and the Arab world.

He congratulated the graduates of the tenth and eleventh batches, who join the ranks of the graduates of the “Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University”, which launched its journey of excellence in smart education nearly two decades ago, during which it achieved unprecedented achievements, all of which represent milestones in the path of educational development. Higher locally, regionally and internationally.

He said: “We celebrate the graduation of two new batches of distinguished students, whom we consider a renewed fruit of the principle adopted by the university, which is“ entrepreneurs, not job seekers, ”through which it seeks to qualify graduates to be a driving force for the development process, in accordance with the sound directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, in promoting investment in the energies of the youth, as they represent the true source of energy for the UAE, its renewable wealth and its beating heart, and I confirm our commitment to adopting all measures, measures and methods that support our principle, foremost of which is building specialized skills that represent The cornerstone of preparing young people who are qualified to guide progress and development efficiently and competently ».

He concluded: “This year, we celebrate the graduation of the first batch of PhD holders in various academic disciplines, due to the prestigious academic and scientific value of this certificate… confirmation of the availability of academic opportunities for those wishing to pursue their postgraduate studies .. and the promotion of the culture of scientific research, and the consolidation of the university’s leadership in academic circles. ».

In his speech during the event, Al-Awar congratulated the graduates, expressing his pride and pride in them, and said: “We prove once again that the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University certificate is conclusive evidence of possessing the skills, knowledge and visions required to compete in the global competition efficiently and competently, which is what we have been striving for since the foundation of our university. Which has become the house of quality and the locomotive of building skills that keep pace with the future of business, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Supreme President of the University, in improving the quality of education to enhance our march towards the future.

Al-Awar concluded, saying: “This ceremony is of particular importance, as it witnesses the celebration of the first batch of PhD holders from various university specialties, which invested over nearly two decades in smart education .. and laid solid foundations to spread the culture of lifelong learning, to advance to the market. Work is the elite of distinguished human competencies », stressing that the success of graduates depends on employing the skills and knowledge they acquired during their study journey in the service of the country, noting the commitment of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University to provide support to every researcher for academic, scientific and creative excellence.

379 male and female graduates

The total number of graduates of the College of Business and Quality is 379 graduates in all programs, while the number of graduates of the College of Health and Environmental Studies and the College of E-learning has reached 107, and 30 graduates, respectively.





