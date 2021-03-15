His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Supreme President of “Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University”, congratulated the graduates of the university in the tenth and eleventh batches of the master’s, bachelor’s and diploma programs in the “College of Business and Quality Management” and the “College of E-Education” and The College of Health and Environmental Studies, and the first batch of PhD students, by their graduation through a message that His Highness surprised the 516 graduates by e-mail during the graduation ceremony that was held today (Monday) virtually, affirming His Highness’s pride in its graduates, and wishing them success and distinction in Their future.

The graduates expressed their overwhelming happiness with this generous gesture by His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, the Supreme President of the University and the constant care and follow-up of His Highness and his constant encouragement for the students of the university in various disciplines, as this gesture reflects the extent of the wise leadership’s keenness to stimulate positive energies and creative minds, confirming their deep pride. With this precious message from His Highness, which reads: “I am pleased to share with you the joy of graduation day, and I am pleased to assure you that your university is proud of you and your deserved success, with my best wishes for a prosperous future.”

The graduation ceremony was held virtually under the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai and Supreme President of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, and in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Vice President of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, and members of the Board of Trustees, where the ceremony was held remotely. Within an event that is the first of its kind in the region and by using the latest technologies, video communication and cinematography, including the graduation of the first batch of PhD students for the first time.

The ceremony, which was broadcast on various digital platforms, was attended remotely by His Excellency Dr. Mansour Al Awar, President of the University, members of the academic and administrative staff, as well as parents, students and alumni, amid widespread praise for the pioneering efforts led by the “Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University” to employ technology to ensure the continuity of The educational process, and the graduation of a new generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and future leaders.

The virtual ceremony included the celebration of the graduation of the first batch of PhD students at the “Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University”, which included 8 graduates, 3 of them from the “College of Business and Quality Management”, 3 from the “College of Health and Environmental Studies” and 2 from the “College of E-learning”, as well as The graduation of 360 students in master’s programs, 146 students in bachelor’s programs and two diploma programs, who all received their degrees using blockchain technology, was celebrated as a continuation of the success of “Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University” as the first in the Arab world to adopt this advanced technology, which allows graduates to participate Academic certificates and degrees through social media platforms and with educational institutes and universities of higher education at any time and place.

On this occasion, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim expressed his sincere thanks and great appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Supreme President of the University, for his unlimited support and continuous directives that had a great impact on the advancement of the university’s status and its elevation among its university peers. In the world, he appreciated the insightful vision of His Highness, which made the university a beacon for new generations to draw on knowledge and knowledge to serve the UAE and the Arab world.

He congratulated the graduates of the tenth and eleventh batches who join the ranks of the graduates of “Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University”, which embarked on the march of excellence within smart education nearly two decades ago, during which it achieved unprecedented achievements, all of which represent milestones in the path of developing higher education locally. Regionally and globally.

He said, “We celebrate the graduation of two new batches of distinguished students, whom we consider a renewed fruit of the principle that the university adopts, which is represented by” entrepreneurs not job seekers “, through which it seeks to qualify graduates to be a driving force for the development process, in accordance with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in promoting investment in the energies of the youth as they represent the true source of energy for the UAE, its renewable wealth and its beating heart. Specialization, which is the cornerstone of preparing young people who are qualified to guide progress and development efficiently and competently.

Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim concluded: “This year, we celebrate the graduation of the first batch of PhD holders in various academic disciplines, because this certificate has a prestigious academic and scientific value .. Confirmation of the availability of academic opportunities for those wishing to pursue their postgraduate studies .. and the promotion of the culture of scientific research, and the consolidation of leadership The university in academia. “

Building skills

In his speech during the event, Dr. Mansour Al-Awar congratulated the graduates, expressing his pride and pride in them and said: “We prove once again that the“ Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University ”certificate is conclusive evidence of possessing the skills, knowledge and visions required to compete in the global competition efficiently and competently, which is what we seek. Since the establishment of our university, which has become a home of quality and a locomotive for building skills that keep pace with the future of business, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Supreme President of the University, in improving the quality of education and its quality to enhance our march towards the future.

Dr. concluded. Al-Awar said: “This ceremony acquires special importance as it witnesses the celebration of the first batch of PhD holders from various university specialties, which invested for nearly two decades in smart education .. and laid solid foundations for spreading the culture of lifelong learning, in order to advance to the labor market the elite of talents Distinguished Humanity, “stressing that the graduates’ success depends on employing the skills and knowledge they acquired during their study journey in the service of the nation, noting the commitment of” Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University “to provide support to every seeker of academic, scientific and creative excellence.

It is worth noting that the total number of graduates of the “College of Business and Quality” reached 379 graduates in all programs, while the number of graduates of the “College of Health and Environmental Studies” and the College of E-learning reached 107 and 30, respectively.





