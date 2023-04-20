His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, performed the Qiyam prayer at the Sheikha Amna Al Ghurair Mosque, may God have mercy on her soul, in the Al Safia area in Ajman, which is led by a group of famous reciters from the Islamic world in this holy month.

The prayer was performed with His Highness, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Citizens’ Affairs Office, Abdullah Amin Al-Shurafa, Advisor at the Ruler’s Court, and Youssef Al-Nuaimi, Director General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Ajman, praised the guests of the “Ramadan Ajman” events, among the honorable scholars and readers from the countries of the Islamic world, who revived the nights of this holy month with prayers, worship and religious lectures in the various mosques of the emirate.

And His Highness said that the blessed Ramadan is a month for good deeds and the demand for acts of worship, and the supply of good deeds, through standing prayers and reading the Qur’an, feeding the poor, zakat money and kinship ties, and it is a great blessing and a great favor that we must meet with thanks to Him, Glory be to Him.

His Highness prayed to God Almighty to preserve and protect the UAE, and to grant success to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his two deputies and brothers, the rulers of the Emirates, and direct their steps in serving their country and the honorable people of the Emirates.

Since its inception in 2007, the activities of “Ramadan Ajman” have been sponsored and greatly appreciated by His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and followed up by His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, and by attracting elite Scholars and readers from the countries of the Islamic world in order to revive the nights of this holy month, with great turnout and remarkable interaction by citizens and residents in the emirate and its neighboring regions.