His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, offered his condolences to Muhammad Ali Al Khawar on the death of his late wife Fatima Saeed Salem.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty God to bless her with his mercy and forgiveness, to dwell in his vast gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Ruler’s Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Saqr bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and His Excellency Youssef Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department also offered condolences.