Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, offered his condolences to Muhammad Ali Al Khawar on the death of his late wife Fatima Saeed Salem. His Highness also offered condolences to the sons of the deceased Ali Muhammad Al Khawar and Khalifa Muhammad Al Khawar in the condolence tent in Al Hamidiya area in Ajman.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty God to bless her with his mercy and forgiveness, to dwell in his vast gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace. Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of the ruler for administrative and financial affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Saqr bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, and Youssef Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department also offered condolences alongside His Highness.