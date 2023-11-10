Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, witnessed the Land Forces Command’s celebration of the golden jubilee of the establishment of the Infantry School, and the graduation of three “Mechanized Infantry Platoon Leaders’ Courses for Officers” at the Land Forces Institute in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, and a number of senior Ministry of Defense officers and officials. His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his happiness at attending the golden jubilee celebration of the founding of the Infantry School, and the graduation of a group of the nation’s sons who were armed with education and knowledge, to provide our armed forces with qualified cadres.

On this occasion, His Highness congratulated the leadership of the Infantry School, members of the administrative and educational staff and all its employees, wishing the school success in continuing to prepare qualified national competencies that preserve the nation’s achievements, protect its gains and defend it.

For his part, the Commander of the Infantry School, Colonel Mohammed Ali Al-Balushi, in his speech on this occasion, expressed his thanks to the wise leadership for its keenness on everything that would enhance the security and safety of the nation, and its interest in preparing a constellation of the nation’s people capable of serving the military and security sector of the state, and defending its gains. .

At the end of the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan honored the outstanding graduates, wishing them success in performing their duty. His Highness also honored a number of the founding leaders of the Infantry School, and group photos were taken.

It is noteworthy that the school was established in 1973 in Al Qasimia Camp in the Emirate of Sharjah, where it was opened by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. It was then transferred to the city of Al Ain in 1979, and in 2013 the Infantry School joined the leadership of the Land Forces Institute.

