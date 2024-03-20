His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, received at Al Bateen Palace yesterday evening a crowd of well-wishers on the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness exchanged congratulations and blessings with well-wishers, including sheikhs and senior officials from various civil, military and security agencies and institutions, notables of the country and the masses of citizens.

Everyone called on God Almighty to return this honorable occasion to the United Arab Emirates with more progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and to return this holy month to the Arab and Islamic nations for many years and times. Long with goodness, right and blessings.